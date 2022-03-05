Elysian FieldsELYSIAN FIELDS — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers earned wins over Sabine (5-1) and Pine Tree (12-4) on Saturday.
Against Sabine, Caylee Mayfield doubled, singled and drove in two runs and Jovi Spurlock added a double, two singles and an RBI for the Lady Panthers. Adisyn Chism hd two hits, and Halee Bray and Kyndall Witt both drove in runs. Spurlock struck out two, walked three and gave up one earned run in four innings.
Against Pine Tree, Khloe Saxon homered, doubled and drove in four runs for the Lady Panthers. Mayfield had a single and three RBI, Adisyn Chism a single, double and three RBI, Victoria Bradshaw a single and two RBI and Laney Linseisen, Kyndall Witt and Spurlock two hits apiece. Witt fanned one with two walks in four innings for the pitching win.
Dalah Montgomery drove in two runs and Aaniyah Clark had an RBI in the loss for Pine Tree.
P. TREE 3, SABINE 2: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Taylor Burkhart struck out 10, walked a couple and gave up two earned runs in five innings as the Pine Tree Lady Pirates rallied for a 3-2 win over Sabine.
Nia Woodson homered and drove in two runs for Pine Tree. Elena Bazan, Abby Grimaldo and E.K. Holder all chipped in with singles.
For Sabine in the loss, Callie Sparks had two hits and an RBI and Karsyn Watson singled and drove in a run. Amelia Miller struck out three and walked one in three innings.
Also on Saturday, Sabine dropped a 5-1 decision to Spring Hill. Sparks struck out five with no walks in four innings, and Bailey Pierce and Kyrissa Camacho had the lone hits for the Lady Cardinals.
HallsvilleHALLSVILLE 5, TROUP 1: HALLSVILLE — Hope Miles struck out five, walked two and did not allow an earned run in four strong innings in the circle, and Sara Houston homered, singled and drove in two runs to lead the offense as Hallsville notched a 5-1 win over Troup.
Lily Soto added a home run for the Ladycats. Danyelle Molina tripled, and Jaryn Nelson doubled. Miley Stovall also drove in a run for Hallsville.
Sarah Neel had a hit an an RBI and Bailey Blanton doubled for Troup. Lindsay Davis shouldered the pitching loss.
MarshallMARSHALL 5, HUNTSVILLE 4: MARSHALL — Margaret Truelove went deep and drove in three runs for Marshall, and the Lady Mavericks rallied for a 5-4 win over Huntsville.
Lauren Minatrea had two hits and an RBI and Kendall Bickerdike drove in a run for Marshall, which trailed 4-1 before scoring four in the bottom of the fourth. Caitlyn Ellenburg struck out one and walked four in four innings for the pitching victory.
CHISHOLM TRAIL 8, MPCH 2: MARSHALL — Chisholm Trail scored six times in the fourth inning on the way to an 8-2 win over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Keira Hawkins had two hits and Hannah Rhea drove in a run for MPCH in the loss.
Two-StepPITTSBURG 9, GLADEWATER 4: Elyssia Lemelle tripled, singled and drove in five runs to pace the offense, and Kylie Fitch was strong inside the circle for Pittsburg as the Lady Pirates earned a 9-4 win over Gladewater.
Fitch struck out five with one walk in four innings. Abby Wylie tripled, singled and drove in two runs. Audrina Landin doubled and singled, and Daytona Torrey added a double, single and RBI for the Lady Pirates.
In a 6-1 loss to Edgewood on Saturday, Fitch doubled and Wylie added two hits for Pittsburg. Landin shouldered the pitching loss.
Also on Saturday, Natalie Styles homered and Audrina Landin singled in a 2-1 win over Ore City. Kylie Fitch struck out seven with no walks in five innings for the pitching victory.
Union GroveU. GROVE 6, QUITMAN 3: UNION GROVE — Sydney Chamberlain homered, doubled and drove in four runs, and Jaycie Mullins and Alison Yohn both chipped in with doubles and an RBI apiece as Union Grove picked up a 6-3 win over Quitman.
Gracie Winn and Lainey Ledbetter also doubled for Union Grove. Ledbetter struck out three and walked two, giving up just one earned run.
In a 4-4 tie with Harmony, Chamberlain went deep again — driving in three of her team’s four runs. Jolea Robertson also doubled for the Lady Lions. Ledbetter fanned two and walked two in four innings.
For Harmony, Grace Kalenak singled twice and drove in three runs and Lainie Trimble added a single and an RBI. Kalenak struck out two and walked two.
The Lady Lions closed things out with a 10-3 win over Jefferson.
Jolea Robertson singled, doubled, tripled and drove in three runs for the Lady Lions. Sydney Chamberlain added a double, single and two RBI, and Gracie Winn and Jaycie Mullins also drove in runs. Katelyn Vaughn struck out six with two walks and no earned runs allowed in five innings.
TylerLINDALE 8, N. LAMAR 3: TYLER — Elizabeth Watkins and Olivia Gary drove in two runs apiece for Lindale, and Emily Myers went the distance in the circle as the Lady Eagles notched an 8-3 win over North Lamar.
Myers struck out one and walked two, giving up no earned runs. Gary and Darby Woodrum both doubled, with Libbi Rozell adding two hits and an RBI and Woodrum and Kayli Vickery chipping in with RBI.
WHITEHOUSE 5, MABANK 2: TYLER — Whitehouse built a 3-1 lead early and put it away with two in the fifth in a 5-2 win over Mabank.
Katy Brock tripled and singled, and Carlee Cline had two hits and two RBI in the loss for Mabank. Cline struck out four, walked two and gave up two earned runs.
LATE FRIDAY
P. TREE 4, N. DIANA 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Dalah Montgomery tripled, singled and drove in two runs, and Taylor Burkhart was dominant in the circle for Pine Tree in a 4-1 win over New Diana.
Burkhart struck out 11, walked two and gave up one earned run on two hits. Burkhart also drove in a run for the Lady Pirates.
Avery Howard and Natalie Manes had the lone New Diana hits. Howard doubled.
LEGACY 6, LINDALE 2: TYLER — Sara Eckert struck out eight, walked one and allowed no earned runs in a 6-2 Tyler Legacy win over Lindale.
Haylee Hulsey tripled and drove in two runs, Reese Neely doubled and drove in three and Brooke Davis also added an RBI for Legacy.
Elizabeth Watkins and Kayli Vickery singled in the loss for Lindale. Darby Woodrum shouldered the pitching loss.