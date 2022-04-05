S. SPRINGS 1, LONGVIEW 0: Regan Rios turned in a solid effort in the circle for Longview as the Lady Lobos dropped a 1-0 decision to Sulphur Springs.
Rios struck out 19, walked seven and scattered five hits. At the plate, Rios doubled and KeAdriah Lister and River Hulsey singled for the Lady Lobos.
MT. PLEASANT 10, P. TREE 0: Casey Jones tossed a one-hitter, striking out one with no walks, and Raylee Silman drove in three runs with a couple of hits for Mount Pleasant as the Lady Tigers notched a 10-0 win over Pine Tree.
Conlee Zachry and Kelsey Howard both doubled for Mount Pleasant, and Morgan Hill, Howard and Casey Jones drove in runs.
Aubrey Irwin had the lone hit for Pine Tree. Taylor Burkhart struck out three with no walks and three earned runs allowed in five innings.
W. RUSK 9, E. FIELDS 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Piper Morton blasted her 12th home run of the season, adding two singles and driving in three runs, and Lilly Waddell struck out 16 in a complete-game two-hitter as West Rusk notched a 9-0 win over Elysian Fields.
Waddell walked two and threw 68 of her 95 pitches for strikes.
Also at the plate, Waddell doubled, singled and drove in a run, Natalie Christy and Macie Blizzard added two hits and an RBI apiece, Carlie Buckner had two hits, Krysten Price doubled and drove in a run and Keke Murphy chipped in with an RBI.
SABINE 3, O. CITY 2: LIBERTY CITY — Callie Sparks struck out nine and walked one in a complete game for the Lady Cardinals, and Sabine got RBI from Kyrissa Camacho, Sparks and Amelia Miller in a 3-2 win over Ore City.
Riley Lux doubled for Sabine, and Miller finished with two hits.
Anna Green struck out 13 and walked one in the loss for Ore City. Green doubled once, singled twice and drove in three runs, and Tori Cummins had three hits. Kaylei Watkins added two hits, and Toni Gabaldon drove in a run.
MPCH 3, HARMONY 2: Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill held Harmony to a couple of runs on five hits on the way to a 3-2 win.
Presley Applegate struck out eight and walked one to earn the pitching win, and Applegate, Katie McGregor and Cailyn Johnson all had hits.
Lainie Trimble doubled, and Grace Kalenak and Morgan Barton drove in runs in the loss for Hamony. Camie Wellborn struck out nine, walked four and did not allow an earned run on two hits in a complete game for the Lady Eagles.
HAWKINS 19, N. SUMMERFIELD 0: NEW SUMMERFIELD — Ryli Williams tripled, doubled and drove in four runs, Makena Warren and Taetum Smith had two hits and three RBI apiece and the Hawkins Lady Hawks rolled past New Summerfield, 19-0.
Warren doubled twice, and Smith ad a double for Hawkins. Sadie Scoggins added two hits and an RBI. Jordyn Warren tripled, singled and drove in two runs, and Lynli Dacus chipped in with an RBI. Trinity Hawkins struck out five, walked two and gave up one it in three innings for the pitching win.
CollegeKC DROPS 2: PARIS — The Kilgore College softball team dropped 3-1 and 8-0 decisions to Paris on Monday in Region XIV Conference action.
In the 3-1 loss, Caison Nachtigall, Simone Sanders and Melissa Gress all had two hits for KC, and Madison Trujillo drove in a run. Marissa Medina struck out six, walked three and gave up two earned runs on one hit in 4.2 innings.
Medina had both KC hits in the 8-0 loss. Macie McGibney and Ada Brown handled the pitching chores for the Rangers.
The Rangers will host Navarro at 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday.