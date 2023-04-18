LONGVIEW 6, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL - Reagan Rios dominated inside the circle, striking out 16 with no walks in seven innings, as the Longview Lady Lobos blanked Marshall 6-0.
Paris Simpson homered, singled three times and drove in four runs to lead the way for the Lady Lobos on offense. River Hulsey had four singles and drove in a run. Madison Jones singled twice and chased one run home, and Journee Fairchild and Tomia Dessesaure both singled and drove in runs.
Alyson Roberson doubled and Claire Godwin singled in the loss for Marshall. Godwin struck out four, walked three and gave up three earned runs in seven innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
CARTHAGE 4, S. HILL 3: CARTHAGE - Jiyia Williams doubled with one out in the bottom of the seventh, driving in two runs and leading the Carthage Lady Bulldogs to a 4-3 walk off win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers.
Spring Hill led 3-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but Jada Walton drew a one-out walk and Mallory Tutt and Tessa Smith reached on errors to load the bases for Williams.
Smith also drove in a run for Carthage. Tutt struck out one and walked one in a complete game pitching win.
Delaney Gray and Kyndall Witt both had doubles in the loss for Spring Hill. Witt finished with three hits. Gray had two hits and two RBI, and Mattye Moore singled and drove in a run.
Gray struck out six and walked two in 6.1 innings.
HALLSVILLE 22, TYLER 0: TYLER - Lindsey Dubberly tossed a three-inning no-hitter, striking out eight and walking two, and Hallsville banged out 15 hits on the way to a 22-0 win over Tyler.
Hope Miles homered, doubled, singled and drove in two runs to pace the offense for Hallsville. Kelly Lopez tripled, doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Makayla Menchue had a triple, single and three RBI, and Miley Stovall doubled and chased two runs home. Katelynn Griffith chipped in with three hits and two RBI. Alayna McGrede added a single and three RBI. Ava Martin drove in two runs, and Paris Turner contributed a single and an RBI.
GILMER 12, HENDERSON 2: GILMER - The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes broke open a close game with a seven-run sixth inning on the way to a 12-2 win over the Henderson Lady Lions.
Brie Jones tripled and drove in three runs for Gilmer. Sarah Philips added two hits and two RBI. Raji Canady had two hits and an RBI, and Addison Walker tripled and drove in two runs.
Alexis Kemp struck out four with one walk and one earned run allowed for the pitching win.
Jacie Boothe, Kristina Jackson and Charli Bird all doubled in the loss for Henderson. Jaci Taylor and Addy Davis drove in runs. Boothe struck out seven and walked six in 4.1 innings, and Chloe Ellis fanned two and walked three in 1.1 innings.
N. DIANA 18, DAINGERFIELD 8: DAINGERFIELD - Reagan Reece doubled twice and drove in three runs, Chloe Green, Kiley Stanley, Taryn Reece and Abi Shafer all drove in two runs for the Lady Eagles and New Diana notched an 18-8 win over Daingerfield.
Chloe Green and Taryn Reece both tripled, and Brinkle Brown, Taryn Reece and Shafer all doubled for New Diana. Brown also contributed an RBI.
Kiley Stanley struck out 12 with six walks in a complete game pitching win.
H. SPRINGS 20, SABINE 4: LIBERTY CITY - Emma McKinney tripled, singled twice and drove in four runs, Alyssa Baxter and Maggie Pate added three RBI apiece and the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs earned a 20-4 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals.
Annie Stonesifer had three hits and delivered an RBI for Hughes Springs. Baxter tripled and singled. Pate doubled and singled. Riley Lowery had two hits and two RBI. Kylee Duck tripled. Sadie Golden had an RBI. Fantasi Smith doubled, and Madison Heller, Claira Robinson and Hailey Crews all chipped in with RBI.
Hannah Abernathy struck out three and walked one in 3.2 innings, and Pate fanned two with no walks in 2.1 innings.
E. FIELDS 17, WASKOM 1: WASKOM - Elysian Fields pushed across eight runs in the top of the first inning to take control early on the way to a 17-1 win over Waskom.
Gracey Struwe had three hits and two RBI for Elysian Fields. Karleigh Robinson added two hits and an RBI, and Baylee Marcum, Madison Owens, Morgan Shaw and Cora Creech all drove in runs.
Struwe struck out two and walked one in two innings, and Creech finished up by striking out four with two walks in two frames.
QUITMAN 4, HARMONY 2: QUITMAN - The Quitman Lady Bulldogs scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to take a 4-0 lead, and held on for a 4-2 win over the Harmony Lady Eagles on Tuesday.
Lainie Trimble tripled and drove in a run for Harmony in the loss. Jayden Taylor chipped in with an RBI. Camie Wellborn struck out nine with two walks and one earned run allowed in five innings.
U. GROVE 13, N. SUMMERFIELD 0: NEW SUMMERFIELD - Lainey Ledbetter tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out eight and walking one, and Alison Yohn paced the offense with a triple, two doubles, a single and five RBI as the Union Grove Lady Lions rolled past New Summerfield 13-0.
Gracie Winn tripled once and singled twice for Union Grove. Allie Calhoun added a double, single and three RBI. Jaycie Mullins singled twice and chased home three runs, and Ledbetter helped her own cause with an RBI.
BULLARD 4, RUSK 1: BULLARD - Callie Bailey tripled and singled, Kamyn Honzell added two hits and an RBI and the Bullard Lady Panthers notched a 4-1 win over Rusk.
Teagan Graul chipped in with a double, and Matti Nix and Kirstin Malone drove in runs for Bullard. Hati Fults fanned six with one walk and one earned run allowed in five innings. Brooklyn Brannen struck out three and walked one in two innings.
Isabel Torres tripled and Sarah Boudreaux drove in a run in the loss for Rusk. Arabella Heredia took the pitching loss.
JACKSONVILLE 8, MADISONVILLE 4: MADISONVILLE - Jayden Smith led the way at the plate for Jacksonville with a double, single and three RBI, and the Maidens scored five in the fifth on the way to an 8-4 win over Madisonville.
Hannah Gonzales had a triple, double and RBI, and Alyssa Justice singled twice and drove in two runs for Jacksonville. Lakyn Robinson chipped in with an RBI.
Jasmine Gallegos struck out 12 and walked two in seven innings for the pitching win.
G. SALINE 8, EDGEWOOD 2: GRAND SALINE - Grand Saline put five on the board in the bottom of the first, added three in the fifth and earned an 8-2 win over the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs.
Jessica Martinez drove in a run for Edgewood in the loss. Emma Robertson struck out four and walked five in the pitching loss.
Aubree Kindle had two doubles, a single and an RBI for Grand Saline. Marti Lewis finished with three hits and an RBI, Alissa Fugate two hits and an RBI, Hannah Aaron a double, Kolbi Phillips two RBI and Gracie Currey, Cloie Jacobs and Alexus Wilkins an RBI apiece.
Aaron struck out five with no walks in a complete game win.
COLLEGE
KC DROPS 2: KILGORE - Northeast Texas Community College earned a double header sweep of the Kilgore College Rangers in Region XIV Conference softball action at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
The Lady Eagles won 13-2 and 14-3.
In the 13-2 loss, Akyshia Cottrell and Melissa Gress had doubles for Kilgore, with Cottrell and Brooklyn Malone driving in runs.
In the 14-3 loss, Cottrell homered, singled and drove in two runs, KeiAdriah Lister collected three hits and Emalynn Redmann doubled.
Olivia Gilzow took the pitching loss in the first game for KC. Kaylee Schmitz was tagged with the loss in the nightcap.
Kilgore will host Navarro at 1 and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.