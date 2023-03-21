LONGVIEW 6, HALLSVILLE 0: HALLSVILLE - Reagan Rios struck out 11 and walked one in a complete game, and the Longview Lady Lobos remained unbeaten in District 15-5A play with a 6-0 shutout of Hallsville.
Rios scattered four hits and threw 80 of her 111 pitches for strikes.
River Hulsey homered, singled and drove in two runs to lead the offense for Longview. Jadasia Mims tripled, doubled and drove in a run, and Saniya Jimmerson, Rios and Tomia Dessesaure all drove in one run.
Hope Miles, Lindsey Dubberly, Sara Houston and Addison Dollahite all had singles in the loss for Hallsville. Miles worked five innings in the circle, and Duberly took the loss with two innings of action.
P. TREE 16, TYLER 0: Hope Hampton homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Laney Schroeder doubled three times and added two RBI and the Pine Tree Lady Pirates rolled past Tyler, 16-0.
Winning pitcher Ma'Kayla Rougely also doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Lady Pirates. Elena Bazan had two hits and three RBI, Aubrey Irwin two hits and two RBIand Raquel Rameriz and Rhi Black an RBI apiece.
Rougely fanned four and walked four in two innings. Taylor Burkhart struck out two with one walk in one inning.
GILMER 4, S. HILL 3: GILMER - The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes rallied from a 3-0 deficit to earn a 4-3 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers - scoring all four runs in the bottom of the fourth without a hit.
Gilmer used four walks, two hit batsmen and an error to do all of its scoring damage.
Kyndall Witt doubled, singled and drove in a run for Spring Hill. Jovi Spurlock added a single, and Delaney Gray singled and drove in a run. Gray struck out seven and walked four in six innings.
Sarah Phillips struck out 10, walked two and gave up one earned run in seven innings for the pitching win.
T. HIGH 10, MARSHALL 6: TEXARKANA - Texas High took control with a seven-run second inning on the way to a 10-6 win over the Marshall Lady Mavericks.
Lauren Minatrae homered and drove in two runs in the loss for Marshall. Briana Theus doubled, singled and added an RBI, and Alyson Roberson had two hits and an RBI.
Claire Godwin struck out two and walked eight in the pitching loss.
HENDERSON 15, KILGORE 0: HENDERSON - Chloe Ellis tossed a no-hitter and did big damage at the plate with a double and three RBI, leading the Henderson Lady Lions past Kilgore, 15-0.
Ellis struck out six and walked two in the three-inning game. Jaci Taylor and McKenna Moon chipped in with RBI for Henderson.
SABINE 15, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD - Amelia Miller tossed a three-inning no-hitter, Bailey Pierce and Kattlin Akers combined for seven RBI and the Sabine Lady Cardinals notched a 15-0 win over the Daingerfield Lady Tigers in District 15-3A action.
Miller struck out two and did not issue a walk.
Pierce homered, tripled and drove in four runs, and Akers had a double, single and three RBI. Miller helped her own cause with a double and two RBI. Renatta Galvan added two hits and an RBI. Kyrissa Camach doubled and drove in a run, and Madison Pierce chipped in with an RBI.
LINDALE 5, E. FIELDS 3: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Merrick Gary tripled, doubled, singled and drove in a run, Izzy Koonce added a single and two RBI and the Lindale Lady Eagles held on for a 5-3 win over Elysian Fields.
Kirby Kleam added a triple for Lindale. Addison Frazier struck out eight and walked seven in seven innings for the pitching win.
Bryanne Beavers singled twice and drove in a run for Elysian Fields. Karleigh Robinson added a double, and Cora Creech singled and drove in a run. Creech struck out 11 with three walks in a complete game.
W. RUSK 15, TATUM 0: NEW LONDON - Maie Blizzard homered twice, singled and drove in four runs, Kyrsten Price added a double, two singles and four RBI and the West Rusk Lady Raiders earned a 15-0 win over Tatum.
Natalie Christy singled twice and drove in a run for West Rusk. Lilly Waddell doubled and chased home three runs, and Piper Morton added a double and an RBI. Waddell worked four innings in the circle for the pitching win, striking out two and walking one.
Yahnya Acevedo had two hits in the loss for Tatum. Camryn Milam, Beka Stockton and Lily Crawford chipped in with singles.
H. SPRINGS 14, GLADEWATER 0: GLADEWATER - Maggie Pate worked the shutout inside the circle, and Shae'Leigh Johnson, Hailey Crews, Claira Robinson, Emma McKinney and Annie Stonesifer all collected two hits for Hughes Springs in a 15-0 win over Gladewater.
Pate struck out six and did not walk a batter.
Johnson singled four times and drove in two runs. Crews had a double, two singles and two RBI. Robinson singled twice and drove in two. McKinney doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Alyssa Baxter had a double, Riley Lowery a triple and Madison Heller an RBI.
Zandrea Tyeskie had two hits in the loss for Gladewater.
MINEOLA 6, HARMONY 3: MINEOLA - Jadelyn Marshall struck out nine with one walk and one earned run allowed, and Gracie Lindley had two hits and an RBI for Mineola as the Lady Yellowjackets earned a 6-3 win over Harmony.
Jocelyn Whitehead homered for Mineola. Lexie Miller doubled and drove in a run, and Marshall also contributed an RBI.
Lainie Trimble had three hits, Olivia Dabreu two hits and Hannah Martin a double and two RBI in the loss for Harmony. Maecy Toland struck out two, walked one and allowed one earned run in four innings pitched. Camie Wellborn fanned two and walked one, giving up two earned runs in two innings.
HARLETON 10, L-KILDARE 3: LINDEN - Maddie Clark struck out 12, walked a couple and allowed two earned runs in a complete game pitching win as the Harleton Lady Wildcats earned a 10-3 win victory over Linden-Kildare.
Karlee Cochran and Maddi King both doubled for Harleton. Hollyn Allsobrook and King had two hits apiece, and Annabelle Green, Chloe Copeland, Clark and Cochran all drove in runs.
BECKVILLE 5, JOAQUIN 0: BECKVILLE - Bethany Grandgeorge struck out 12, walked two and scattered four hits in seven innings for the pitching win as the Beckville Ladycats blanked Joaquin 5-0.
Grandgeorge helped her own cause at the plate with a home run and two RBI. Emily Grandgeorge doubled and singled. Amber Harris and Bailey Quinn had two hits apiece, with Quinn driving in two runs.
U. GROVE 17, U. HILL 1: BETTIE - Lainey Ledbetter tripled, singled twice and finished the day with six RBI, and the Union Grove Lady Lions rolled to a 17-1 win over Union Hill.
Gracie Winn singled three times and drove in four runs for the Lady Lions. Alison Yohn added a triple, two singles and three RBI. Jaycie Mullins singled twice and drove in a run, and Izzy Gregg and Jamie Webb drove in a run apiece.
Ledbetter struck out 10, walked two and gave up one hit in four innings for the pitching win.
HAWKINS 12, B. SANDY 0: HAWKINS - Trinity Hawkins tossed a no-hitter with seven strikeouts and eight walks, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks blanked Big Sandy, 12-0.
Jentri Evans singled three times and drove in a run for Hawkins. Ryli Williams doubled twice and drove in two runs. Laney Wilson had a single and a double. Jaci Smith doubled and drove in two runs. Hawkins and Elle Frazier added two RBI apiece, and Tateum Smith contributed an RBI.
OVERTON 26, O. CITY 3: ORE CITY - Brylie Smith singled and drove in four runs, Alex Brown and Chelsea Jordan had three RBI apiece and the Overton Lady Mustangs notched a 26-3 win over Ore City.
Kayla Nobles, Brown, Montana Tarkington and Anna Perkins all had two hits for Overton. Perkins doubled and drove in a run. Tarkington had two RBI, Sarah Emery and Kyuana Brown two RBI apiece and Perkins, Kasha Williams, Lila Gurley and Halle Mayfield an RBI apiece.
Brylie Smith struck out three and walked three in three innings.
Tori Cummins singled and drove in a run for Ore City. Kayla Peckham and Kinsey Watkins also collected RBI.
JACKSONVILLE 3, RUSK 2: JACKSONVILLE - The Jacksonville Maidens rallied from a 2-0 deficit for a 3-2 win over the Rusk Lady Eagles on Tuesday.
Isabel Torres singled twice and Sarah Boudreaux doubled in the loss for Rusk. Riley Collins struck out two, walked two and gave up two earned runs in the pitching loss.
LATE MONDAY
GRACE 6, F. CHRISTIAN 5: TYLER - Sadie Arriola singled on a 2-1 count in the bottom of the seventh, driving in a run and lifting Grace Community to a 6-5 walk off win over Grapevine Faith Christian.
Macie Mathis earned the pitching win for Grace. She struck out eight in seven innings.