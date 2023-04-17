CARTHAGE 5, HENDERSON 1: CARTHAGE - Five different Lady Dawgs drove in runs to back a solid pitching effort from Mallory Tutt, and Carthage notched a 5-1 win over the Henderson Lions.
Tutt struck out three with no walks and one earned run allowed for the pitching win.
At the dish, Jakayla Roquemore, Tutt, Tessa Smith, Aubrey Leach and Jada Walton all drove in runs.
Jacie Boothe had the lone RBI in the loss for Henderson. Chloe Ellis struck out five, walked three and gave up two earned runs in three innings. Boothe struck out four, walked two and gave up three earned runs in three innings.
B. SANDY 26, O. CITY 11: BIG SANDY - Ashton Hart tripled, singled twice and drove in nine runs, Journie Plunkett added a double, two singles and four RBI and the Big Sandy Ladycats notched a 26-11 win over Ore City.
Bailey Isaac and Abigail Whitfield added doubles for Big Sandy. Daphnie Blavier drove in two runs. Kiley Dobbs had three RBI. Whitfield had two hits and an RBI, and Jordyn Brown chipped in with one RBI.
Kinsey Watkins, Tori Cummins and Stormy Redmond all doubled in the loss for Ore City. Watkins finished with three hits. Galli Abrego drove in two runs, and Cummins, Mazye Hawkins and Keylee Richardson all drove in runs.
TROUP 18, WASKOM 0: TROUP - Taylor Gillispie tossed a three-inning no hitter, striking out six with no walks and helping her own cause at the plate with a home run and two RBI as Troup rolled to an 18-0 win over Waskom.
Karsyn Williamson and Tara Walls both tripled, and Bailey Blanton and MaKayla Spencer added doubles. Blanton had two hits and an RBI. London Driggers and Cadence Ellis drove in two runs apiece, and Sydnie Dickey chipped in with an RBI.
ARP 10, JEFERSON 0: Lacy Fletcher struck out 11 with no walks in a shutout effort in the circle for the Lady Tigers as Arp notched a 10-0 win over Jefferson.
Maddie Birdsong and Fletcher had two hits apiece for the Lady Tigers.