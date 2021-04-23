District 19-2AB. SANDY 15, HAWKINS 4: BIG SANDY — Madi Hill homered, singled and drove in five runs from the leadoff spot, Zoey Messick added a home run, two singles and three RBI and the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats rolled to a 15-4 win over Hawkins.
Abigail Whitfield chipped in with a triple and three RBI for the Lady Wildcats. Chyler Ponder had two hits, Trinity Madden two hits and an RBI and Jada Patterson three runs scored.
Daphnie Blavier struck out seven with one walk and no earned runs allowed in four five innings for the pitching win.