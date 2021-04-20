District 15-5AT. HIGH 6, LONGVIEW 3: Texas High broke a 2-2 deadlock with a two-run fourth, adding a couple of insurance runs in the sixth and seventh on the way to a 6-2 win over the Longview Lady Lobos.
Reagan Rios doubled and drove in a run, and River Hulsey and Madison Jones had two hits apiece in the loss for Longview. Jones and Tia Taylor drove in runs.
Rios took the pitching loss despite striking out 13 and walking just three.
S. SPRINGS 16, P. TREE 0: Two Sulphur Springs pitchers combined on a five-inning no-hitter to hand Pine Tree a 16-0 setback.
Sulphur Springs took a 6-0 lead after one inning.
HALLSVILLE 4, MARSHALL 1: HALLSVILLE — Maddie Melton fanned 12 with just two walks, and Abby Dunagan doubled and drove in two runs to lead the way offensively for Hallsville in a 4-1 win over Marshall.
Hailey Medrano tripled and drove in a run for Hallsville. Sara Houston had a double, single and RBI, and Melton doubled.
Wendey DeLaPaz singled and drove in a run for Marshall. Emily Ellenburg struck out five, walked two and allowed three earned runs in six innings.
District 16-4ABULLARD 9, S. HILL 3: Teagan Graul homered, tripled, singled and drove in three runs, Gabby Nichols added a single and three RBI and Bullard earned a 9-3 win over Spring Hill.
Kaylee Paul chipped in with three hits. Claire Cannon had two hits and an RBI, and Berlyn Grossman drove in a run. Hadi Fults struck out eight and did not walk a batter.
Alyssa McClung and Sam Schott both homered in the loss for Spring Hill. McClung drove in two runs. Schott struck out four and walked three in the pitching loss.
KILGORE 14, C. HILL 4: KILGORE — Alyssa Whitington banged out four hits, including a walk off single in the bottom of the seventh to put the 10-run mercy rule into play as Kilgore notched a 14-4 win over Chapel Hill.
Whitington had three singles and a double for Kilgore, which will face Lindale in a tiebreaker game TBA to settle the final playoff spot in the district.
Haylee Brown doubled and scored three runs for Kilgore. Genna Cavanaugh doubled, singled twice and drove in a run. Bailey Hedges singled, walked twice and had a steal of home. Jaycie Villanueva singled and drove in two runs. Jordyn Hampton and Zahria Smith both singled and drove in runs. Cerenity Exline singled, drove in a run and scored on Whitington’s walk off single, and Nawny Sifford doubled and plated a run. Sifford also earned the pitching win, striking out two and walking one.
District 15-4AGILMER 14, L-EYLAU 2: TEXARKANA — Ryleigh Larkins doubled twice, singled and drove in five runs for Gilmer, and the Lady Buckeyes put up three big innings on the way to a 14-2 win over Liberty-Eylau.
Sarah Phillips and Emily Watson both tripled for Gilmer, which scored four in the second and third and five in the fifth. Phillips had two hits and an RBI, and Watson finished with three RBI. Karlye Johnston added two hits, and Reese Couture and Addison Walker drove in runs. Phillips fanned six with no walks or hits allowed in three innings for the win. Hannah Threadgill struck out three and walked two in two innings.
N. LAMAR 16, PITTSBURG 0: PITTSBURG — Jaycie Hall and Karsyn Iltis combined on a five-inning no-hitter, leading North Lamar past Pittsburg, 16-0.
Hall struck out one with no walks in two innings, and Iltis fanned three and walked one in three innings. At the plate, Macy Richardson had four hits and three RBI, Iltis two hits and two RBI and Hall a double and two RBI.
District 16-3AW. RUSK 11, JEFFERSON 0: NEW LONDON — Amber Cothran belted a grand slam and finished with five RBI, leading the West Rusk Lady Raiders to an 11-0 win over Jefferson.
Piper Morton doubled, singled twice, drove in a run, scored three times and swiped two bases for West Rusk. Lilly Waddell, who earned the pitching win, added a double and two RBI. Kaelyn King and Macie Blizzard finished with two hits apiece, and King and Faith Cochran drove in runs. Waddell struck out 11 with no walks, giving up just two hits in five innings.
TROUP 7, E. FIELDS 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Lindsay Davis struck out 20 with no walks, giving up just one hit in seven innings for Troup as the Lady Tigers notched a 7-0 win over Elysian Fields.
Bailey Blanton homered and drove in three runs, and Davis added two hits for Troup. Sarah Neel doubled and drove in a run, and Tara Wells added an RBI.
Kailyn Clynch had the lone hit for Elysian Fields. Jessica Guilhas struck out seven in 3.1 innings, and Mary Frances Ellis fanned a couple in 3.2 frames.
District 15-3AH. SPRINGS 13, GLADEWATER 2: GLADEWATER — Shea Nelson homered twice, doubled and drove in seven runs for Hughes Springs as the Lady Mustangs rolled to a 13-2 win over Gladewater.
Karmen Searcy added two doubles and two RBI for the Lady Mustangs. Madison Heller doubled, Laynee Crocker drove in a run and Emma McKinney collected two hits and drove in three runs. Maggie Pate struck out seven with no walks, giving up one earned run on four hits in five innings.
N. DIANA 17, SABINE 4: LIBERTY CITY — Asia Newsome homered, singled twice and drove in four runs, Shaylee Stanley added a double and four RBI and New Diana rolled to a 17-4 win over Sabine.
Peyton Abernathy, Callie Click, Reanna Gears, Haley Manns and Reagan Reece all doubled for New Diana, which scored 11 times in the top of the third. Gears finished with three hits and an RBi. Reece and Manns had two hits apiece, with Reece driving in two and Manns adding an RBI. Click drove in three runs, and Abernathy added an RBI. Manns earned the pitching win, striking out six, walking one and giving up two earned runs.
Makenzie Cook homered and drove in two runs, and Riley Lux added a single and two RBI in the loss for Sabine.
District 13-3AMPCH 8, HARMONY 2: HARMONY — Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill used a couple of three-run innings to build a 7-0 lead on the way to an 8-2 win over Harmony.
Delaynie Nash doubled and singled, and Jenci Seahorn had two hits and an RBI in the loss for Harmony. Nash struck out two, walked three and gave up two earned runs in five innings.
District 19-2AU. GROVE 19, CARLISLE 6: UNION GROVE — Katelyn Vaughn doubled twice, singled twice and drove in five runs to lead a 16-hit Union Grove attack as the Lady Lions notched a 19-6 win over Carlisle.
Sydney Chamberlain, Lainey Ledbetter, Jolea Robertson, Mia Rust, Jocy Saurez and Ali Yohn all doubled for the Lady Lions. Saurez and Ledbetter had two hits and two RBI apiece. Robertson finished with three hits and an RBI, and Yohn drove in two runs.
Ledbetter struck out nine in five innings, and Vaughn fanned two in an inning of work.
Joana Canchola doubled and drove in a run for Carlisle. Keeli Jackson had three hit and three RBI, and Summer Davilla and Karolyne Estrada also drove in runs.
B. SANDY 12, N. SUMMERFIELD 1: BIG SANDY — McKinley Whitfield doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Big Sandy in a 12-1 win over New Summerfield.
Zoey Messick added a double and a single, and Chyler Ponder and Abigail Whitfield had a single and two RBI apiece. Daphnie Blavier struck out five with no walks and three hits allowed in five innings for the pitching win.
District 22-2ABECKVILLE 5, TIMPSON 1: BECKVILLE — Lexi Barr homered, singled twice and drove in three runs, and Reese Dudley went the distance in the circle for Beckville as the Ladycats notched a 5-1 win over Timpson.
Dudley struck out three and walked one. Haley Straubie added a triple, Allison Baker doubled and singled and Kaitlyn Tillman and Alex English drove in runs.
JOAQUIN 10, SHELBYVILLE 0: JOAQUIN — Chloee Mason struck out eight with no walks in a four-hit shutout, and Mason, Chrislyn Pena and Madison Baker all collected two hits as Joaquin blanked Shelbyville, 10-0.
Baker and Jayden Bass had doubles for Joaquin. Ebbie McCann singled twice and dove in a run, and Kennedy Stanley and Kalie Brooks also added RBI.
LATE MONDAY
District 14-4AMABANK 13, W. POINT 4: WILLS POINT — Baylee Sales homered, singled and drove in three runs, Presley Green added a double and an RBI and Mabank rolled past Wills Point, 13-4.
Sales struck out 13 and walked two for the pitching win.
District 13-3AMT. VERNON 12, WINNSBORO 6: MOUNT VERNON — Natalie Norwood, Summer Rogers and Carsyn Sparks all drove in two runs for Mount Vernon in a 12-6 win over Winnsboro.
Heather Gray, Norwood and Sparks all doubled, and Norwood finished with three hits. K.K. Scally worked five innings in the circle, giving up four earned runs. Alexa Taylor fanned three with no runs or hits allowed in two innings.
CollegeBELHAVEN 3, LETU 0: JACKSON, Miss. – LeTourneau’s softball team dropped the final game of its three-game series at No. 7 Belhaven Monday, losing 3-0.
The YellowJackets (12-11, 11-10 American Southwest Conference) managed three hits off Blazers ace Kennedy Carruth, but couldn’t scratch out a run a day after nearly knocking off Belhaven (25-7, 17-4) twice. LETU was only the third team to beat the Blazers on their home field, doing so in 10 innings Sunday evening.
LETU starter Alysa Torres (2-2) allowed two runs on three hits, and walked three in 3 2/3 innings. Bailey Richey worked the final 2 1/3 innings, giving up a run on five hits and no walks. Carruth (16-2) allowed all three hits, walked one, and hit a batter in the complete game effort. She had 13 strikeouts.
Callie Poore, Hunter Handley and Ethel Warren accounted for the YellowJackets’ hits.
LeTourneau will host the University of Texas at Dallas 5 p.m. Friday in a doubleheader, and noon Saturday on Senior Day.