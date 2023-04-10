SABINE 19, DAINGERFIELD 4: LIBERTY CITY - Isabella Sawyers collected three hits, Madison Pierce drove in three runs and the Sabine Lady Cardinals rolled to a 19-4 win over the Daingerfield Lady Tigers in District 15-3A action on Saturday.
Sawyers doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs, and Pierce, Riley lux, Kyrissa Camacho and Abbie Abercrombie all added two hits for the Lady Cardinals. Camacho had two RBI, and Lux, Abercrombie, Addyson Carney, Bailey Pierce and Kattlin Akers all drove in runs.
Sawyers struck out five, walked three and allowed no runs on a hit in three innings for the pitching in.