Class 5AHALLSVILLE 22, R. OAK 2: DUNCANVILLE — The Hallsville Ladycats continued to punish the softball, closing out a sweep of a Class 5A area playoff series with a 22-2 win over Red Oak on Saturday.
Hallsville outscored Red Oak 40-2 in the two games, rolling to an 18-0 win in the opener on Friday.
In Saturday’s game, the Ladycats held a slim 2-0 lead after three innings before scoring four times in the fourth. Hallsville added two in the sixth, and then erupted for 14 runs in the top of the seventh.
Makayla Menchue homered twice and drove in three runs on Saturday, giving her three home runs and seven RBI in the two games. Maddie Melton homered, doubled, singled and drove in six runs on Saturday, and Danyelle Molina also went deep, adding a triple and driving in two runs.
Sara Houston, who had three doubles on Friday, doubled twice in Saturday’s game. Jaryn Nelson added two doubles, a single and two RBI. Anahi Ramirez doubled twice and drove in three runs. Kammie Walker had a double, single and two RBI, and Alayna McGrede and Abby Dunagan both drove in runs.
Melton earned the pitching win, striking out six, walking three and giving up two earned runs on three hits in seven innings.
Class 3AW. RUSK 7, HARMONY 4: HALLSVILLE — After dropping the opening game of the series on Friday, the West Rusk Lady Raiders won twice on Saturday to earn an area playoff series win over Harmony.
The Lady Raiders won 6-2 to tie the series and then advanced to the next round with a 7-4 win.
In the 7-4 win, Natalie Christy doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs and Piper Morton tripled and plated one run for the Lady Raiders. Macie Blizzard added three hits, and Amber Cothran contributed an RBI.
Lilly Waddell struck out nine, walked one and gave up two earned runs.
Madi Rhame had a double, Jenci Seahorn and Knizee Settles two hits apiece and Rhame an RBI in the loss for Harmony. Analese Cano struck out five and walked one in the pitching loss.
In the 6-2 win, Morton launched a pair of home runs and drove in five runs from the leadoff spot in the order. Christy tripled once and singled twice, and Jamie Casey and Kaelyn King both doubled. Christy had three hits, and Lilly Waddell drove in a run. Waddell fanned nine with no walks, giving up one earned run in seven innings of work in the circle.
Cano doubled and drove in a run, Settles had two hits and Joey Wagner added an RBI for Harmony. Delaynie Nash struck out 10 and walked six in the pitching loss.
W. OAK 13, ATLANTA 0: MARSHALL — Larkin Daniels threw blanks at Atlanta from inside the circle, and Lillian Scalia drove in five runs with three hits to lead the way offensively as White White Oak completed an area round sweep with a 13-0 win.
Daniels struck out five and walked three, giving up just four hits in six innings.
At the plate, Scalia and Emma Purcell had two doubles apiece, and Lexi Dodson and Kelsi Wingo both added doubles. Purcell drove in three runs, Wingo had two RBI and Dodson and Daniels both had two hits and an RBI. Brooklyn Schroeder also drove in a run.
Class 2AU. GROVE 9, L-KILDARE 8: MARSHALL — The Union Grove Lady Lions rebounded from a series-opening loss on Friday to earn a pair of wins on Saturday and claim the program’s first area championship — knocking off Linden-Kildare 9-8 in the deciding game after staying alive with an 18-5 win.
In the 9-8 win, Sydney Chamberlain and Mia Rush both doubled, and Katelyn Vaughn had three hits and three RBI for UG. Jocy Saurez had two hits and an RBI, Lainey Ledbetter a single and two RBI, Jolea Robertson two hits and Chamberlain an RBI. Vaughn earned the pitching win, striking out three and walking three in four innings. Ledbetter fanned two in three innings.
Kaycee Neville had three RBI, and Hayley Mason and Cambree Kerr had two hits apiece in the loss for Linden-Kildare.
In the 18-5 win, Saurez had two triples, a double and four RBI and Ledbetter doubled, singled and drove in four runs for the Lady Lions. Rust added two hits and two RBI, Chamberlain a single, double and three RBI, Ali Yohn three hits, Vaughn two hits, Gracie Winn and Robertson two hits and an RBI apiece and Paige Parman an RBI. Vaughn was again the winning pitcher, striking out a couple in five innings.
Kerr doubled and singled in the loss for LK, and Hannah Brown added two hits and an RBI.
JOAQUIN 10, COLMESNEIL 0: JASPER — Chloee Mason tossed a two-hit shutout at Colmesneil, striking out eight with no walks as Joaquin rolled to a 10-0 win to sweep a bi-district series.
Jayden Bass had three hits and an RBI, and Katie Brooks drove in three runs for Joaquin. Chrislyn Pena and Madison Baker added two hits apiece, and Jayden Bass, Kennedy Stanley and Juli King all drove in runs. Stanley had a triple.
LATE THURSDAY
Class 3AW. OAK 8, ATLANTA 3: MARSHALL — Morgan Benge dominated from inside the pitcher’s circle and added a couple of RBI at the plate, and the White Oak Ladynecks opened an area playoff series against Atlanta with an 8-3 win.
Benge struck out 13 with no walks, giving up no earned runs on four hits in seven innings.
At the plate, Emma Purcell doubled once and singled twice. Renee Cook added a double, and Lexi Dodson doubled and drove in a run. Lillian Scalia, Kelsi Wingo and Bailey Downs all chipped in with RBI.
TROUP 2, MT. VERNON 0: MOUNT VERON — Lindsay Davis struck out 16 with one walk, giving up just one hit in a complete game as Troup notched a 2-0 win over Mount Vernon at LeTourneau University.
Chloie Haugeberg doubled and Karsyn Williamson and Davis drove in runs for Troup.