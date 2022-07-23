The East Texas Stars participated in the Dixie Boys 15U World Series in Sterlington, Louisiana July 20-22. Team members are: Hawk Haynes, Kaden Akin, Trentan Johnson, Josh Seal, Bryce Grissom, Eric Sanchez and Slayton Donald from Hallsville, Manning Bradley, from Kilgore. David Jimerson from Henderson, Aiden Rogers from Mt Enterprise. Mason Clark from Harleton and Hardly Overby from Diana. Coaches are Billy Haynes and Bart Bradley.