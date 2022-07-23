From Staff Reports
The East Texas Stars participated in the Dixie Boys 15U World Series in Sterlington, Louisiana July 20-22.
The Stars opened with a 16-1 win over Tennessee and a 13-0 shutout of Oak Grove, Mississippi before dropping an 11-2 decision to eventual champion Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.
In the game against Oak Grove, David Jimerson (2.2 innings) and Kaden Akin (1.1 innings) combined to toss a no-hitter.
In the champion bracket, the Stars were eliminated by runner-up Southern Elite of Monroe, Louisiana, 6-1.
Manning Bradley went 7-for-10 in the tournament, followed by Akin (7-9), Josh Seal (5-8), Trenton Johnson (7-12) and Hawk Haynes (5-9.
The Stars finished the summer with a 22-9-1 record, winning the 16U Division ASE Tournament held at LeTourneau University on July 3 and earning a runner-up finish at the Five Tool UT Tyler tournament — also in the 16U division.