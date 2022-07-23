starsbaseball.jpg

The East Texas Stars participated in the Dixie Boys 15U World Series in Sterlington, Louisiana July 20-22. Team members are: Hawk Haynes, Kaden Akin, Trentan Johnson, Josh Seal, Bryce Grissom, Eric Sanchez and Slayton Donald from Hallsville, Manning Bradley, from Kilgore. David Jimerson from Henderson, Aiden Rogers from Mt Enterprise. Mason Clark from Harleton and Hardly Overby from Diana. Coaches are Billy Haynes and Bart Bradley.

From Staff Reports

The Stars opened with a 16-1 win over Tennessee and a 13-0 shutout of Oak Grove, Mississippi before dropping an 11-2 decision to eventual champion Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.

In the game against Oak Grove, David Jimerson (2.2 innings) and Kaden Akin (1.1 innings) combined to toss a no-hitter.

In the champion bracket, the Stars were eliminated by runner-up Southern Elite of Monroe, Louisiana, 6-1.

Manning Bradley went 7-for-10 in the tournament, followed by Akin (7-9), Josh Seal (5-8), Trenton Johnson (7-12) and Hawk Haynes (5-9.

The Stars finished the summer with a 22-9-1 record, winning the 16U Division ASE Tournament held at LeTourneau University on July 3 and earning a runner-up finish at the Five Tool UT Tyler tournament — also in the 16U division.

