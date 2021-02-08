From Staff Reports
LEWISVILLE — Led by four-time qualifier Mark Eberhard of Henderson, East Texas will send four athletes to the upcoming UIL State Swimming and Diving Championships later this month in San Antonio.
Eberhard will be joined at the state meet by three-time qualifier Ryan Sharp of Mount Pleasant, two-time qualifier Kaden Sims of New Diana and first-time qualifier Joshko Lipp of Longview.
Sims, Sharp and Lipp are members of the Longview Metro Aquatics team. Eberhard is a member of the Tyler Metro Aquatics Team.
The state meet is set for Feb. 26-27 at the Bill Walker Pool and Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.
Eberhard, who finished third in the 100 breaststroke last year as a junior at the state meet, won the regional title in the 200 individual medley over the weekend with a time of 1:52.53 to qualify for this year’s meet. Eberhard was fourth in the 100 breaststroke and ninth in the 200 IM at the state meet as a sophomore and 16th in the 100 breaststroke as a freshman at the state meet.
Sims clocked in a 1:43.98 over the weekend to win the regional championship in the 200 freestyle. He also qualified for the state meet in that event last season, but did not reach the finals.
Sharp will compete in two events at the state meet after winning the regional championship in the 100 backstroke with a time of 52.84 and earning a call up in the 100 butterfly after a runner-up finish (51.31) at regionals.
Lipp was the regional champion over the weekend in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 59.10.
Logan Cicman of Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill finished third in the 500 freestyle at regionals.
Other area swimmers at regionals who train at the LOBO aquatic center with Longview Metro Aquatics were Cameron Upchurch, Ubaldo Ayala and Mason Morgan.