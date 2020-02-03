Henderson's Mark Eberhard is heading back to the UIL State Swim Meet for the third year in a row after winning a regional championship over the weekend at the regional meet in College Station.
Eberhard will be joined by East Texans Kaden Sims of New Diana and Ryan Sharp of Mount Pleasant at the state meet, which is set for Feb. 14-15 at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.
Eberhard swam a personal best 56.18 to win the regional championship in the 100 breaststroke, and will be the No. 1 seed in the event at the state meet.
The Henderson standout finished 16th in the event back in 2018 and was fourth in the 100 breaststroke and ninth in the 200 individual medley (consolation champion) at the state meet last spring.
Sims will compete in the 200 freestyle, and Sharp will swim the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke at the state meet