One year to the day since becoming a unified team, the Longview Metro Aquatics Leviathans swim team has its first college signee.
Katie Fortier, a home-schooled student who currently takes dual credit courses at LeTourneau University, signed a national letter-of-intent on Tuesday at LETU’s Solheim Center to swim at Oklahoma Baptist University.
“Honestly, I just loved everything about Oklahoma Baptist,” Fortier said before entering a packed room of family, friends and teammates to sign on the dotted line.
“I loved the campus, and the swim coach was just so kind and just seemed to care about every athlete.”
Fortier, who was born in Longview and started swimming when she was five, will major in bio-chemistry on a pre-med track. She was awarded an athletic scholarship and the Founders Academic Scholarship from Oklahoma Baptist.
“If she’s not the hardest worker I’ve ever coached, she’s definitely in the top three and she is the most coachable,” Longview Metro Aquatics coach Jennifer “Bug” Lipp said.
Longview Metro Aquats formed last year when Longview’s two most prominent swim clubs — Champion Aquatic Team and the Longview Swim Club — merged and hired Lipp to coach the team.
Fortier, who swims the butterfly, freestyle and backstroke events, said she hasn’t been told what she’ll swim at the next level.
“They just told me I’m on the team and are excited to have me,” she said.
Oklahoma Baptist University, located in Shawnee, Oklahoma, recently finished sixth in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Championships held in Grand Junction, Colorado.
The Bison compete in the RMAC with Adams State, Black Hills State, Chadron State, Colorado Christian University, Colorado Mesa University, Colorado School of Mines, Colorado State University-Pueblo, Dixie State, Fort Lewis College, Metropolitan State University of Denver, New Mexico Highlands, Oklahoma Christian, Regis University, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, Western Colorado and Westminster College.