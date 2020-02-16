From Staff Reports
AUSTIN — Henderson swimmer Mark Eberhard, making his third straight trip to the University Interscholastic League State Swim Meet, found his way to the medal stand Saturday with a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.
Eberhard, who finished 16th in the event in 2018 and fourth a year ago, was third in the preliminaries and then finished third in the finals with a time of 57.18.
Mount Pleasant’s Ryan Sharp qualified for the state meet in the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly, and New Diana’s Kaden Sims qualified in the 200 freestyle. Neither swimmer was able to qualify for Saturday’s finals after Friday’s prelims. The state meet was held at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center.