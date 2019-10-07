From Staff Reports
LUFKIN — Longview’s girls finished second and the Lobo boys placed eighth over the weekend at the Pineywoods Community Academy Invitational.
GIRLS
Team standings: Hudson 385, Longview 309, Whitehouse 221, Pineywoods 172.5, Lufkin 146, Lumberton 143, Mount Pleasant 104.5, Pine Tree 100, Tyler Grace 97, Huntington 30, Palestine 13, Central Heights 8
Individual results (Top 10 finishes)
200 medley relay: Longview (Elle Woods, Lilly Purdum, Athena Khieo, Caroline Taylor, 5th, 2:33.03; Longview (Ashlynn Whatley, Delia Fourie, Angelica Lambarria, Anahi Lambarria, 7th, 2:59.98
200 freestyle: Jenna Shireman, Longview, 4th, 2:25.28; Athena Khieo, Longview, 8th, 2:54.47; Delia Fourie, Longview, 10th, 2:58.90
500 freestyle: Rachael Smith, Longview, 4th, 30.18; Leah Counts, Pine Tree, 6th, 31.66; Kaitlyn Stewart, Longview, 7th, 31.94; Elle Woods, Longview, 8th, 32.63; Ainsley Daugbjerg, Pine Tree, 10th, 32.89
100 butterfly: MaKayla Houchin, Mount Pleasant, 2nd, 1:19.76
100 freestyle: Caroline Taylor, Longview, 6th, 1:09.55; Katie Ochoa, Mount Pleasant, 7th, 1:09.88; Hannah Harville, Mount Pleasant (tie) 10th, 1:14.60
500 freestyle: Jenna Shireman, Longview, 3rd, 6:40.17
200 freestyle relay: Longview (Gracie Ponder, Lilly Purdum, Caroline Taylor, Rachael Smith), 1st, 2:05.01; Mount Pleasant (Ochoa, Harvill, Elliott, Houchin), 4h, 2:08.81; Pine Tree (Kimberly Perez, Brandy Gonzalez, Ainsley Daugbjerg, Leah Counts), 6th, 2:14.97; Longview (Ellie Woods, Delia Fourie, Athena Khieo, Kaitlyn Stewart), 8th, 2:15.80; Longview (Ashlynn Whatley, Tessa Rigs, Angelica Lambarria, Anahi Lambarrria), 9th, 2:32.92
100 backstroke: Katie Ochoa, Mount Pleasant, 5th, 1:22.56; Leah Counts, Pine Tree, 7th, 1:33.40
100 breaststroke: Kaitlyn Stewart, Longview, 7th, 1:#2.17; McKayla Houchin, Mount Pleasant, 8th, 1:33.16; Hannah Harvill, Mount Pleasant, 9th, 1:37.86; Lilly Purdum, Longview, 10th, 1:38.34
400 freestyle relay: Pine Tree (Kimberly Perez, Brandy Gonzalez, Ainsley Daugbjerg, Leah Counts), 2nd, 5:17.30; Longview (Elle Woods, Delia Fourie, Anahi Lambarria, Athena Khieo), 5th, 5:40.09; Longview (Angelica Lambarria, Maddie McCracken, Ashlynn Whatley, Lauren Caldwell), 6th, 5:52.08
BOYS
Team standings: Whitehouse 311, Pineywoods 260, Lufkin 247, Pine Tree207, Tyler Grace 205, Hudson 167, Mount Pleasant 129, Longview 107, Lumberton 57, New Diana 54, Henderson 40, Hallsville 30, Central Heights 7, Palestine 4
Individual results (Top 10 finishes)
200 medley relay: Mount Pleasant (Ryan Sharp, Jacob Elliott, Jack Wellborrn, Sam Sloan), 6th, 2:00.20; Pine Tree (Isaac Tesser, Isaac Crawford, Dawson Shelton, Marshall Daugbjerg), 8th, 2:07.89; Longview (Braden Nickel, Richard Windom, Joseph Egbe, Zane Bunn), 9th, 2:09.54
200 freestyle: Joseph Egbe, Longview, 8th, 2:25.86; Bryce Willadson, Pine Tree, 9th, 2:26.22
200 IM: Mark Eberhard, Henderson, 1st, 2:04.23; Kaden Sims, New Diana, 2nd, 2:15.83
50 freestyle: Ryan Sharp, Mount Pleasant, 1st, 23:03; Marshall Daugbjerg, Pine Tree, 4th, 25.25; Richard Windom, Longview, 5th, 25.60; Sam Sloan, Mount Pleasant, 9th, 27.68; Dawson Shelton, Pine Tree, 10th, 27.73
100 butterfly: Ryan Sharp, Mount Pleasant, 2nd, 55.07; Ubaldo Ayala, Hallsville, 4th, 1:02.70
100 freestyle: Kaden Sims, New Diana, 2nd, 55.46; Ubaldo Ayala, Hallsville, 4th, 57.03; Marshall Daugbjerg, Pine Tree, 7th, 59.25; Caleb Ball, Mount Pleasant, 10th, 1:06.11
200 freestyle relay: Mount Pleasant (Caleb Ball, Sam Sloan, Jacob Elliott, Ryan Sharp), 4th, 1:47.47; Pine Tree (Dawson Shelton, Bryce Willadson, Isaac Tesser, Marshall Daugbjerg), 5th, 1:51.38; Longview (Zane Bunn, Braden Nickel, Joseph Egbe, Richard Windom), 6th, 1:53.47; New Diana (Kaden Sims, Alex Thomas, Dakotah Woodrum, Shane Palmer), 9th, 1:59.17; Pine Tree (Mario Sanchez, Kameron Taylor, Ethan Hunter, Marcos Hernandez De La Mora), 10th, 2:03.17
100 backstroke: Isaac Tesser, Pine Tree, 10th, 1:23.70
100 breaststroke: Mark Eberhard, Henderson, 1st, 1:00.80; Bryce Willadson, Pine Tree, 9th, 1:23.44
400 freestyle relay: Longview (Zane Bunn, Braden Nickel, Joseph Egbe, Richard Windom), 2nd, 4:22.06; Pine Tree (Isaac Tesser, Isaac Crawford, Bryce Willadson, Dawson Shelton), 3rd, 4:29.63; Pine Tree (Ethan Hunter, Kameron Taylor, Mario Sanchez, Marcos Hernandez, De La Mora), 4th, 4:44.23