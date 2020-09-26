FROM STAFF REPORTS
Longview’s girls finished first and the Lobo boys placed second on Thursday at the Pineywoods Swim Meet.
For the girls, Longview had 200 points, Lufkin 120, Lufkin Pineywoods Community Academy 57 and Huntington 8.
For the boys, Lufkin finished with 141 points, Longview 110, Lufkin Pineywoods Community Academy 42, Henderson 18 and Huntington 3.
GIRLS
(Longview)
200 medley relay: Rachael Smith, Kaitlyn Stewart, Jenna Shireman, Gracie Ponder, 4th, 2:07; Delia Fourie, Lilly Purdum, Paola Colon-Antommarchi, Elle Woods, sixth (no time available); Ashlynn Whatley, Madyson Melton, Melania Osborn, Dina Zeid, seventh (no time available)
200 freestyle: Tessa Riggs, third (no time available); Lilly Purdum, fifth, 2:49.62; Elle Woods, sixth (no time available)
50 freestyle: (Heat 1) Madison Horton, fifth (no time available); (Heat 2) Caroline Taylor, second 30.35; Gracie Ponder, fourth, 25.96; Jenna Shireman, fifth, 28.16; Rachael Smith, sixth, 29.82
100 freestyle: Caroline Taylor, second, 1:07.97; Rachael Smith, third, 1:05.74; Jenna Shireman, fourth, 1:00.73; Gracie Ponder, fifth, 1:05.15
200 freestyle relay: Madison Horton, Dina Zeid, Madyson Melton, Melania Osborn, first (not time available); Lilly Purdum, Elle Woods, Caroline Taylor, Kaitlyn Stewart, fourth, 1:53.47; Delia Fourie, Tessa Riggs, Ashlynn Whatley, Paola Colon-Antommarchi, seventh (no time available)
100 backstroke: Delia Fourie, fifth, 1:26.06; Ashlyn Whatley, sixth, 1:30.08; Paola Colon-Antommarchi, seventh (no time available)
100 breaststroke: Madison Horton, second (no time available), Kaitlyn Stewart, fourth, 1:26.38; Lilly Purdum, fifth, 1:30.68
400 freestyle relay: Dina Zeid, Madyson Melton, Melania Osborn, Paola Colon-Antommarchi, second (no time available); Tessa Riggs, Ashlynn Whatley, Delia Fourie, Elle Woods, third (no time available); Caroline Taylor, Rachael Smith, Jenna Shireman, Gracie Ponder, fourth, 4:16.18
BOYS
(Longview)
200 medley relay: Braden Nickel, Joshko Lipp, Joseph Egbe, Richard Windhom, 4th, 1:58.83
200 IM: Joshko Lipp, fifth, 2:08.20
50 freestyle: (Heat 1) Aden Wacasey, fourth, 35.95; (Heat 2) JaiAyrus Bowens, second 32.16; Joseph Egbe, fifth, 27.47; Diego Garcia, eighth, 34.84
100 freestyle: Joseph Egbe, fourth, 1:00.66; Aden Wacasey, fifth, 1:02.58; Diego Garcia, sixth, 1:22.33
200 freestyle relay: JaiAyrus Bowens, Aden Wacasey, Braden Nickel, Richard Windom, fourth, 1;44.57
100 breaststroke: Aden Wacasey, first (no time available), Joshko Lipp, fifth, 1:02.42; JaiAyrus Bowens, eighth (no time available)
400 freestyle relay: Braden Nickel, Joseph Egbe, Richard Windom, Joskko Lipp, fourth 3:53.11
HENDERSON
100 freestyle: Mark Eberhard, fourth, 54.13
100 breaststroke: Mark Eberhard, fourth, 56.17