From Staff Reports
TYLER — Joshko Lipp set a school record in the 100 butterfly with a time of 54.61 as the Longview High School swim team competed Tyler Legacy and Lufkin on Thursday at the Tyler ISD Aquatic Center.
The previous mark in the 100 butterfly was set by Ted Mitchell (54.80), who swam during the 1979-80 seasons.
Next up for the Lobos will be a meet at home against Mesquite ISD at the Lobo Aquatic Center on Nov. 2.
Girls200 Medley Relay: Longview (Jenna Shireman, Kaitlyn Stewart, Gracie Ponder, Riley Gonzalez) fifth, 2:10.07
200 freestyle: Riley Gonzalez, Longview, eighth 2:28.34; Madyson Melton, Longview, 16th 3:00.82; Ella Ponder, Longview, 17th 3:20.94
200 IM: Delia Fourie, Longview, 12th 3:13
50 freestyle: Gracie Ponder, Longview, third 27.15; Kaitlyn Stewart, Longview 15th 31.54; Elle Woods, Longview, 23rd 34.03; Bethany Bledsoe, Longview, 35th 38.83; Addison Craig, Longview, 39th 46.36
100 freestyle: Gracie Ponder, Longview fifth 1:02.40; Riley Gonzalez, Longview, seventh 1:04.67; Elle Woods, Longview, 20th 1:17.64
500 freestyle: Jenna Shireman, Longview, 8th 6:22.08
200 freestyle relay: Longview (Delia Fourie, Elle Woods, Paola Colon-Antommarchi, Kaitlyn Stewart) sixth, 2:07.18
100 backstroke: Jenna Shireman, Longview, third 1:10.49; Delia Fourie, Longview, 11th 1:26.30; Bethany Bledsoe, Longview, 15th 1:31.07; Madyson Melton, Longview,18th 1:42.46
100 breaststroke: Kaitlyn Stewart, Longview, 11th 1:27.89
400 freestyle relay: Longview (Riley Gonzalez, Paola Colon-Antommarchi, Jenna Shireman, Gracie Ponder), eighth 4:37.02
Boys200 medley relay: Longview (Joseph Egbe, Joshko Lipp, Aden Wacasey, Diego Garcia) eighth, 1:59.44
50 freestyle: Joseph Egbe, Longview, 10th 25.43; Diego Garcia, Longview 21st 31.40; JaiAyrus Bowens, Longvieww, 22nd 31.44
100 butterfly: Joshko Lipp, Longview, first 54.61
100 freestyle: Joseph Egbe, Longview, seventh 57.68; Aden Wacasey, Longview, 11th 58.81; Diego Garcia, Longview, 20th 1:11.23; JaiAyrus Bowens, Longview,24th 1:16.26
200 freestyle relay: Longview (Joshko Lipp, Joseph Egbe, Aden Wacasey, Diego Garcia) eighth, 1:47.37
100 breaststroke: Joshko Lipp, Longview, second 1:02.30