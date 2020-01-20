From Staff Reports
ROCKWALL — Freshman Gracie Ponder captured one individual district championship and helped two of Longview’s three relay teams earn regional berths over the weekend at the District 11-6A District Swim and Dive Meet held at the Rockwall ISD Aquatic Center.
Ponder brought home gold in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.96. She swam the third leg of the 200 medley relay that finished fourth and was the anchor on the 400 freestyle relay that placed fourth.
In all, Longview will send Ponder individually along with six relay teams to the regional meet set for Jan. 31-Feb. 1 in Mansfield.
The top six swimmers and relays in each event qualified for regional competition.
Joining Ponder on the 200 medley relay team that finished with a time of 2:26 are Jenna Shireman, Kaitlyn Stewart and Rachel Smith. Shireman, Caroline Taylor, Smith and Ponder made up the 400 freestyle relay team that placed fourth at 4:42.71, and Elle Woods, Taylor, Stewart and Smith made up the 200 freestyle relay team that placed fourth with a time of 2:03.96.
Longview’s three boys relay squads also qualified for regionals, with the 200-medley relay team placing fifth (2:20, the 200 freestyle relay finishing fourth (1:48.40) and the 400 freestyle relay adding a fourth-place finish (4:14.93.
Making up all three relay teams for the Lobos were Braden Nickel, Zane Bunn, Joseph Egbe and Richard Windom.