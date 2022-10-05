The Spring Hill High School tennis team dropped a 13-6 decision to Bullard in the battle for the district title on Tuesday.
Spring Hill will open the playoffs against Liberty-Eylau next week.
Boys Singles: (SH players listed first) Jace Jones defeated Windom Hamilton 6-2,6-0; Micheal Coggins defeated Mathew Looney 3-6,6-3,10-8; Kaden Mckelvey lost to Caleb Brooks 2-6,4-6; Ryder Henson lost to Ethan Johnson 3-6,4-6; Caleb Peurifoy lost to Christian Morgan 5-7,1-6; Zack Taylor defeated Logan Brooks 8-5; James Kennedy lost to Caleb Heath 3-8; Kaleb Brown lost to Keylon Weidenfeller 6-8.
Girls Singles: (SH players listed first) Elizabeth Cockrell lost to Maddi Majors 2-6,2-6; Rebecca Krenek lost to Hannah Lightner 1-6,2-6; Allison Robinson lost to Julia Lightner 3-6,1-6; Blaire Bodenheimer defeated Brooke Minton 6-1,6-1; Anna Martin lost to Ava Roberts 1-8; Johana Gonzales lost to Natalie Constante 3-8; Rachael Ernst lost to Emma Thurman 1-8; Jaydin Hendershott lost to Aleyah Crow 1-8
Boys Doubles: (SH players listed first) Jones/Coggins defeated Hamilton/Brooks 6-4,6-3; Peurifoy/Mckelvey lost to Looney/Johnson 0-6,1-6; Taylor/Brown lost to Morgan/Brooks 6-3,4-6,6-10
Girls Doubles: (SH players listed first) Bodenheimer/Robinson lost to Lightner/Lightner 0-6,1-6; Cockrell/Martin lost to Majors/Minton 0-6,1-6; Ernst/Gonzales lost to Thurman/Roberts 0-6,0-6
Mixed Doubles: (SH players listed first) Henson/Krenek defeated Constante/Weidenfeller 7-6(4), 6-1; Frazier/Hendershott lost to Crow/Heath 0-8
HALLSVILLE
The Hallsville High School tennis team moved to 10-7 on the season with a 22-0 win over Pine Tree.
Earning singles wins for Hallsville were Jack Rectenwald, Kenton Gentry, Jonah Hurta, Reid Bryant, Matthew Minyard, Pablo Buenorostro, Cameron Ochoa, Riley Rae, Megan Chrisman, Addyson Hearron, Olivia Tennison, Antole Hurta, Kylie Fredericks, Alyssa Thompson and Alexis Guzman.
Doubles winners were the teams of Bryant/Hurta, Rectenwald/Gentry, Minyard/Austin Comer, Fredericks/Hurta, Tennison Hearron, Guzman/Thompson and Chrisman/Logan Kendrick.