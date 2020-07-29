Holly Ford, who spent more than half of a nearly 40-year career at Spring Hill High School, will be inducted into the Texas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame at the organizations annual convention in December.
Ford, who was 60 when she died in January, retired in 2018 after 22 years as a coach and teacher at Spring Hill.
Texas Tennis Coaches Association executive director Bobby Kleinecke said Wednesday Ford would be among four inductees into the association's Hall of Fame at the convention's awards ceremony in December at Horseshoe Bay Resort.
Ford will be joined by Randy Stewart of Bryan, Clinton Bowman of Denver City, John Furlow of Clements and Earl Van Zandt of The Tennis Shop.
Ford, who was born in Longview and attended Gladewater High School, earned Bachelors and Masters degrees from Baylor University, and began her teaching and coaching career at Cy-Fair High School in Houston. She spent three years there, and then moved back to East Texas and coached at Lindale from 1985-1990.
During her time at Lindale, 10 of her players qualified for the University Interscholastic League state tournament, and Lindale qualified as a team three times for the TTCA tournament.
Ford later spent five years working with her high school coach, Butch Clay, at Gladewater, helping the Bears qualify for the state team tournament several times as well as sending several individual players to the UIL State Tournament.
She made the move to Spring Hill in 1996, and spent the rest of her career with the Panthers. Her teams captured several district championships, and in 2015 Spring Hill placed third at the UIL State Team Tournament. She was named TTCA Coach of the Year in Class 4A in 2015.
Ford was elected treasurer of the TTCA in 2003, and held that position until her retirement.