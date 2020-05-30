ET Tennis: Justin Hickerson is the first recipient of the Holly Ford Memorial Scholarship. He is graduating from Spring Hill High School, is No. 5 in his class and has been accepted into the honors program at the University of North Texas. Pictured from left to right are Cindy Tallent Rowe, John Ussery, Eli Cook, Melissa Wells, Hickerson and Jami Jones.
ET Tennis: Hickerson receives first Holly Ford Memorial Scholarship
