FROM STAFF REPORTS
Tyler Lee won the team title, with host team Longview placing second and Wills Point finishing third at the Longview Lobo Invitational Tennis Tournament.
Tyler Lee finished with 105 points. Longview had 85, and Wills Point finished with 55 points.
The Lobos’ Simran Kortikere won girls singles to run her spring record to 10-1. She took a 6-0 first-set win and was up 1-0 when her competitor retired due to injury in the title match.
Jake Chamberlain finished second in boys singles, falling 6-1, 6-1 to ben Kiblinger of All Saints.
Gowri Rangu and Elizabeth Wall finished second to Meagan Morris and Grace Von Eschenbach of Tyler Lee, 6-3, 6-3.
The Lobos will take a week off and then return to action on March 20 at the Allen Tournament.