TENNIS MEN
LeTourneau University men’s tennis coach Suzanne Merritt announced the signing of five players for the 2020-21 recruiting class.
LETU signed Patrick Banes, Alex Barrero Osuna, John Lewis, Lucas Nicks and Camp Stevens.
“We are adding five strong players to our men’s tennis program this year,” Merritt said. “Each of them has had a very successful career in junior tennis, and will be able to contribute to this team immediately.”
Stevens, a Longview product, was a United States Tennis Association regional semifinalist in singles as a freshman, and regional doubles champ as a sophomore and junior in the 16-under and 18-under divisions. He was a state finalist in doubles as a sophomore and junior. Stevens was named Trinity School of Texas’ most valuable player his freshmen through junior years.
Banes, a native of Indialantic, Florida, was part of a team at Lake Nona High School that went 23-1 in 2019, finishing as the Class 4A state runner-up. Playing at Nos. 1 and 2 in the lineup throughout his prep career, he was a member of a 4A regional championship team in 2019 and back-to-back Metro Conference East championships in 2019 and 2020. Baney was a three-year member of the National Honor Society.
Barrero Osuna, who hails from Bella Vista, Mexico, won the San Luis Potosi national doubles championship in 2018. He won other Universal Tennis Rating tournaments, while also finishing as a finalist in other events in 2018. In 2019, he was a UTR doubles event title winner and backdraw champion.
A product of Melissa, Lewis was named the district most valuable player in 2019. A four-year letter winner at Melissa High School, he won four district doubles championships.
Nicks, of Grapevine, was voted his team’s most improved player, and won the team’s hardest worker award at Grapevine High School. Serving as the team’s captain, he is also the recipient of the Guth Award scholarship.
“They exemplify the standards of our program with outstanding academics and a strong work ethic on the courts,” Merritt said. “I am very excited to have the opportunity to coach this group of outstanding men.”
WOMEN
The YellowJackets signed Clara Brisman, Julia Miller and Brandy Weems for the 2020-21 season.
“I am very excited to add three talented, smart, motivated young women to our program this year,” Merritt said. “They will add to the atmosphere of excellence the returning women have established with their commitment to hard work.”
Miller was a four-year letter winner at Longview High School. She was named to the National Honor Society, and was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
A native of Denton, Brisman placed third in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools 3A state doubles tournament in 2018 and 2019. She qualified for the state tournament in doubles as a freshman. She won a doubles regional championship in 2019, and was a runner-up in 2018. Brisman played for Denton Calvary Academy’s state championship team in 2018. Denton Calvary was the TAPPS 3A state runner-up in 2019 and 2017. She was a TAPPS 3A Academic All-State selection in 2019.
Weems, a product of Leander, was named her team’s most valuable player as a sophomore and junior. She won the Taylor Granger Invitational doubles title. Weems served as the team’s captain in 2019 and 2020. She earned Academic All-District 17-5A and National Honor Society honors.
“We are all excited to get started,” Merritt said, “and see what this team will accomplish this year.”
LETU Sports Information