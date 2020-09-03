From Staff Reports
LINDALE — Host team Lindale notched a 13-6 win over the Spring Hill High School tennis team on Tuesday.
Spring Hill will be back in action on Tuesday against Kaufman at The Cascades in Tyler.
BOYS SINGLES
Zachary Couch (SH) def. Jared Maeker (L) 8-5; Jace Jones (SH) def. Andre Samaraweera (L) 8-4; Emilio Rodriguez (L) def. Jake Couch (SH) 8-0; Carson Barnhill (SH) def. Hunter Graham (L) 8-1; Taegan Terry (L) def. Jayden Marsolan (SH) 8-2; Luke Hurst (SH) def. Sylas Dutton (L) 8-5; Michael Coggins (SH) def. Chance Bundy (L) 9-8 (7)
GIRLS SINGLES
Jacey King (L) def. Maz Morton (SH) 8-5; Taegan Michel (L) def. Taylor White (SH) 8-3; Emily Huber (L) def. Kennedy Croom (SH) 8-1; Hope Nelms (L) def. Maylea Malloy (SH) 8-1); Abbey Van Andel (L) def. Faith Chinn (SH) 8-2; Bailee Lane (L) def. Rebecca Krenek (SH) 8-4; Callie Little (L) def. Demi Ferguson (SH) 8-4
BOYS DOUBLES
Taegan Terry and Jared Maeker (L) def. Zachary Couch and Jake Couch (8-3); Carson Barnhill and Jace Jones (SH) def. Emilio Rodriguez and Andre Samaraweera (L) 8-4; Hunter Graham and Sylas Dutton (L) def. Michael Coggins and Jayden Marsolan (SH) 8-2
GIRLS DOUBLES
Taegan Michel and Jacey King (L) def. Maylea Malloy and Kennedy Croom (SH) 8-0; Emily Huber and Hope Nelms (L) def. Taylor White and Demi Ferguson (SH) 8-2; Abbey Van Andel and Bailee Lane (L) def. Faith Chinn and Rebecca Krenek (SH) 8-2
MIXED DOUBLES
Luke Hurst and Maz Morton (SH) def. Brooklyn Gilleland and Soren Peterson (L) 7-4