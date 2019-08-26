From Staff Reports
DALLAS — The Longview High School tennis team went 2-2 over the weekend at the Plano West/Highland Park Invitational, losing to Katy Seven Lakes (10-4) and Highland Park (10-1)and defeating Keller (10-5) and Plano East (10-5).
The Lobos will return to action on Sept. 3 with a district match against Mesquite Horn.
KELLER
Earning wins for the Lobos were:
Boys doubles: Connor Gilliland and Elliot Murphy def. Lai and Blakeman, 6-2, 6-2; Jake Chamberlain and Aditya Jagarlamudi def. Turner and Nasser, 6-1, 6-3
Girls doubles: Simran Kortikere and Gowri Rangu def. Curley and Dudan, 6-1, 6-2; Julia Miller and Delia Acuna def. Moore and Newton, 7-6 (10-8), 7-5
Mixed doubles: Jonathan Vazquez and Rachna Edalur def. Halbert and Peters, 6-3. 6-4; Iniabasi Ekpenyong and Delia Acuna def. Reid and Rao, 4-2, 6-7, 10-7; Erick Van Zyl and Rebecca Roberts won 5-3, 4-2.
Girls singles: Simran Kortikere def. Kendall Curley 6-4, 6-1; Kelsey Quiett def. Bonnie Thomas 6-2, 5-7, 10-8; Rachna Edalur def. Ellie Dugan 7-5, 4-6, 10-5; Gowri Rangu def. Farrah Stoneham 6-2, 6-2; Diana Acuna def. Mackenzie Campbell 3-6, 6-4, 10-5.
Boys singles: Connor Gilliland def. Jonathan Lai 7-6 (9-7) 6-3; Aditya Jagarlamudi def. Matthew Peters (7-6(9-11), 6-2, 10-4
SEVEN LAKES
Girls doubles: Simran Kortikere and Gowri Rangu def. Bouleau and Sturgis 6-1, 6-2; Julia Miller and Delia Acuna def. Tapia and Quijano 6-4, 6-2; Rebecca Roberts and Diana Acuna def. Sturgis and Paterson 4-2, 5-4 (7-3)
Girls singles: Simran Kortikere def. Anna Bouleau 6-1, 6-2; Rochna Edalur def. Liska Knight 6-4, 6-2;
Boys singles: Jonathan Vazquez won 6-6, 4-2
PLANO EAST
Boys doubles: Connor Gilliland and Elliot Murphy def. Atharv Dhote and Zawge Daniel 6-2, 6-1; Jonathan Vazquez and Erick Van Zyl won 5-4, 4-0
Girls doubles: Simran Kortikere and Gowri Rangu def. Michelle Li and Anna Cloud 6-0, 6-2; Kelsey Quiett and Elizabeth Wall def. Daniella Locke and Eryn Aquino 6-1, 6-1; Julia Miller and Diana Acuna def. Dalena Kaplan and Riley Gewinner 6-1, 6-1; Rebecca Roberts and Delia Acuna won 4-1, 4-1
Mixed doubles: Ini Ekpenyong and Rachna Edalur def Orion Rolater and Sanjana Pemmaraju 6-0, 4-6, 12-10
Girls singles: Kelsey Quiett def. Anna Cloud 6-2, 6-2; Rachna Edalur def. Michelle Li 6-4, 6-1; Gowri Rangu def. Eryn Aquino 6-3, 6-4; Elizabeth Wall def. Daniella Locke 6-3, 6-4
Boys singles: Aditya Jagarlamudi def. Scott Bright 6-4, 6-4
HIGHLAND PARK
Girls doubles: Simran Kortikere and Gowri Rangu def. Juergens and McElfresh 4-6, 6-4, 10-1