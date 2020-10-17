LONGVIEW ROLLS PAST LINDALE: The No. 20 ranked Longview High School tennis team earned a 15-4 win over No. 11 (4A) Lindale on Friday.
The Lobos move to 10-4 overall. Longview, 5-0 in district play, will wrap up the league slate against Texas High on Tuesday.
BOYS SINGLES
(Longview players listed first)
Jake Chamberlain lost to Jared Maeker 4-6 4-6; Erick Van zyl def. Andre Samaraweera 6-3 6-4; Elliot Murphy def. Emilio Rodriguez 6-0 6-1; Daniel Pelaia def. Hunter Graham 6-2 6-0; Luke Archer def. Hayden Harry 6-1 6-1; Harrison Lin def. Soren Peterson 6-1 6-1; Alec Germanwala def. Sylas Dutton 8-5; Will Lenhart lost to Chance Bondy 6-8; Jagger Barton vs Jason Herrington 8-4; Ayaan Khan lost to Ian Wishart 8-9 (7-9); Joseph Hough lost to Ryan Darden 5-8 Jonathan Lebanon def. Aaron Roden 8-7(4); Amen Saridena def. Saul Ramirez 8-3
GIRLS SINGLES
Gowri Rangu def. Jacey King 6-1 6-0; Kelsey Quiett def. Taegan Michel 6-1 6-0; Rachna Edalur def. Hope Nelms 7-5 6-2; Delia Acuña def. Emily Huber 6-0 6-3; Dylan González lost to Bailee Lame 5-7 3-6; Namita Nguyen lost to Abbey van Andel 6-2 6-3; Gabbi Nguyen lost to Brooklyn Gilleland 2-8; Lauren Fisher def. Callie Little 8-4; Haven Still lost to Taylor Crawford 7-8 (3-7); Siri Undavalli def. Bailey Thorn 8-3; Hibah Khan def. Gracie Voyles 2-8; Nicole Womack def. Reecie Morgan 8-1; Lauren Fisher def. Nicole Hines 6-1; Lauren Fisher def. Zoe Bozick 6-1
BOYS DOUBLES
Erick Van Zyl/Luke Archer lost to E. Rodriguez/A. Samaraweera 6-7 (7-5) 7-5 5-10; Daniel Pelaia/Jake Chamberlain def. J. Maeker/ H. Harry 6-3 6-1; Elliot Murphy / Alec Germanwala def. H. Graham/ S. Preston 6-1 6-2; Will Lenhart/Jagger Barton def. J. Herrington/ C. Bondy 8-4; Ayaan Khan/Joey Hough lost to Ian Wishart/ Aaron Koden 5-8; Jonathan Lebanon/ Aman Saridena def. Ryan Darden/ Saul Ramirez 8-5
Girls doubles
Kelsey Quiett/Gowri Rangu def. J King/ T Michel 6-0 6-3; Rachna Edalur/Delia Acura def. E. Huber/ H. Nelms 6-0 6-0; Gabbi Nguyen/Namita Reddy lost to a Van Anbel/ B Laura 5-7 2-6; Lauren fFsher/Haven Still lost to C. Little/ T. Crawford 4-8; Siri Unraveling/Hibah Khan lost to Bailey T/ Gracie Voyles 3-8
Mixed
Harrison Lin/Dylan Gonzalez def. B Gilleland/ S. Dutton 6-2 6-3
FROM STAFF REPORTS