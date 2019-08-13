ROCKWALL — The Longview High School tennis team fell to Flower Mound (11-8) and Denton Guyer (10-7) on Monday at Rockwall-Heath High School.
The Lobos will face Midlothian at 9 a.m. and Lindale at 2 p.m. on Thursday at The Cascades in Tyler.
FLOWER MOUND
Boys singles: Matthew Nguyen (L) lost 4-1, 4-1; Jake Chamberlin (L) won 4-2, 5-4 (5); Connor Gilliland (L) lost 04, 4-2, 10-5; Harrison Lin (L) lost 4-0, 4-1; Aditya Jagarlamudi (L) lost 4-2, 4-1, 10-7; Jonathan Vazquez (L) lost 4-0, 4-0
Girls singles: Kelsey Quiett (L) def. Mora Strehl (FM) 4-0, 5-3; Gowri Rangu (L) def. Sofia Villavicencio (FM) 4-0, 4-1; Elizabeth Wall (L) def. Lauren Peak (FM) 1-4, 4-2, 10-6; Diana Acuna (L) lost to Meera Sensattiyan (FM) 4-0, 5-3; Rebecca Roberts (L) def. Lana Kim (FM)( 4-1, 5-4 (7-5); Delia Acuna (L) lost to Divya Phalak (FM) 4-0, 4-0
Boys doubles: Nguyen and Gilliland (L) lost to Badithela and Kandapalli (FM) 7-5,6-3; Lin and Chamberlain (L) lost to Balusek nd Chadaga (FM) 6-2, 6-2; Jagarlamudi and Vazquez (L) lost to Palma and Ruesy (FM) 6-0, 6-2; Ini Ekpenyonk and Erick Van Zyl (L) won 4-1, 1-4, 10-8
Girls doubles: Quiett an Wall (L) def. Strohl and Sengoitiyan (FM) 6-3, 6-2; Julia Miller and Rangu (L) def. Kim and Lawless (FM) 1-6, 6-4, 11-9; Roberts and Diana Acuna (L) def. Phulal and Peck (FM) 6-4, 4-6, 12-10; Arya Germanwala and Sofia Somers (L) won 4-0, 4-2
Mixed doubles: Elliot Murphy and Diana Acuna (L) lost to Ward and Villavicencio (6-0, 6-1
DENTON GUYER
Boys singles: Nguyen (L) lost to Reynolds (G) 6-1,6-3; Chamberlain (L) lost to Chitkar (G) 5-7, 6-3, 10-8; Gilliland (L) def. Pitonck (G) 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) 10-5; Lin (L) lost to Forsythe (G) 6-1, 6-0
Girls singles: Quiett (L) lost to Li (G) 6-2, 6-1; Rangu (L) lost to Stinson (G) 6-3, 6-2; Wall (L) lost to McMillon (G) 6-2, 6-4; Diana Acuna (L) lost to Fry (G) 6-3, 6-2; Miller (L) def. Bredley (G) 7-5, 6-0; Delia Acuna (L) def. Uno (G) 6-1, 3-6, 10-7
Boys doubles: Nguyen and Lin (L) lost to Reynolds and Chitkara (G) 6-0, 6-4; Gilliland and Vazquez (L) def. Pitonck and Ortega (G) 2-6, 6-3, 10-4; Jagarlamudi and Chamberlain (L) def. Howand and Farrell (G) 6-4, 6-0
Girls doubles: Quiett and Wall (L) def. Li and McMillon (G) 5-7, 7-6 (4) 10-7; Miller and Rangu (L) def. Stinson and Fry (5-7, 6-3, 10-6; Delia Acuna and Diana Acuna (L) lost to Bredley and Uno (G (6-2, 6-3; Germanwala and Somers (L) def. Jantz and Allen (G) 8-6
Mixed doubles: Van Zyl and Roberts (L) lost to Forsyth and Baer (G) 6-2, 6-3