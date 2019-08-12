The Longview High School tennis team opened the season with losses to No. 6 ranked Allen (19-0), No. 5 ranked Plano West (17-2) and Frisco (10-9) over the weekend
The Lobos were back in action Monday against Denton Guyer and Flower Mound Marcus, and will take on Midlothian and Lindale in Tyler on Thursday.
ALLEN
Boys Doubles: Matthew Nguyen and Harrision Lin (L) lost to Ram and Carter (A) 6-1, 6-0; Connor Gilliland and Elliot Murphy (L) lost to Bommkanti and Pandian (A) 6-2, 6-2; Jake Chamberlin and Jonathan Vazquez (L) lost to Cameron and Philips (A) 6-2, 6-2
Girls doubles: Rachna Edular and Gowri Rangu (L) lost to Richard and Wu (A) 6-1, 7-5; Kelsey Quiett and Elizabeth Wall (L) lost to Mitchell and Goridkov (A) 6-1, 6-3; Rebecca Roberts and Diana Acuna (L) lost to Walker and Swenson (A) 6-1, 6-1
Mixed doubles: Delia Acuna and Aditya Jagarlamudi (L) lost to Zavala and Chen (A) 6-1, 6-1
Girls singles: Quiett (L) lost to Richard (A) 6-0, 6-1; Edalur (L) lost to Mitchell (A) 6-0, 6-0; Rangu (L) lost to Swenson (A) 6-1, 6-0; Wall (L) lost to Wu (A) 6-1, 6-2; Diana Acuna (L) lost to Goridkov (A) 6-0, 6-0; Roberts (L) lost to Walker (A) 6-1, 6-2; Delia Acuna (L) lost to Chen (A) 8-1, 6-2; Sofia Massare (L) lost to Suresh (A) 8-2, 8-5
Boys singles: Nguyen (L) lost to Raml (A) 6-1, 6-1; Chamberlain (L) lost to Carter (A) 6-2, 2-6, 10-8; Gilliland (L) lost to Bommakanti (A) 6-0, 6-1; Lin (L) lost to Cameron (A) 6-1, 6-1; Jagarlamudi (L) lost to Philips (6-0, 6-0; Vazquez (L) lost to Xie (A) 6-1, 6-3; Murphy (L) lost to Pearson (A) 8-1; Erick Van Zyl (L) lost 8-1, 8-0; Ini Ekpenyonj (L) lost 8-0, 8-2
PLANO WEST
Boys doubles: Gilliland and Lin (L) lost to Kirsten and Koduri (PW) 6-1, 6-2; Murphy and Vazquez (L) lost to Pollock and Scribner (PW) 6-0, 6-1; Chamberlin and Jagarlamudi (L) def. Godbole and Reddy (PW) 6-2, 2-6, 10-8; Ekpenyong and Van Zyl (L) 8-3
Girls doubles: Quiett and Wall (L) lost to Hernandez and Pham (PW) 6-1, 6-2; Miller and Edalur (L) lost to Ducret and Shannon (PW) 6-1, 6-1; Diana Acuna and Rangu (L) lost to Dixo and Furman (PW) 6-2, 7-5
Mixed doubles: Simran Kortikere and Nguyen (L) def. Herrera and Ma (PW) 6-3, 6-2
Girls singles: Quiett (L) lost to Pham (PW) 6-0, 6-0; Rangu (L) lost to Hernandez (PW) 6-1, 6-2; Wall (L) lost to Ducret (PW) 6-0, 6-0; Diana Acuna (L) lost to Shannon (PW) 6-0, 6-0; Miller (L) lost to Ma (PW) 6-3, 6-2; Roberts (L) lost to Dixon (PW) 6-3, 6-0; Delia Acuna (L) lost to Furman (PW) 4-1, 5-3
Boys singles: Nguyen (L) lost to Korduri (PW) 6-1, 6-3; Chamberlain (L) lost to Kirsten (PW) 6-4, 6-2; Gilliland (L) lost to Scribner (PW) 6-1, 6-2; Lin (L) lost to Pollock (PW) 6-2, 6-1; Jagarlamudi (L) lost to Reddy (PW) 4-0, 4-0; Vazquez (L) lost to Godbole (PW) 4-0, 4-0; Murphy (L) lost to Reddy (PW) 4-2, 4-2
FRISCO
Boys doubles: Gilliland and Murphy (L) lost to Yechuri and Ouche (F) 6-1, 6-1; Nguyen and Lin (L) def. Walsh and Sujuadden (F) 7-6, 2-6, 11-9; Chamberlin and Vazquex (L) def. Samsami and Dashart (F) 6-1, 6-2; Ekpenyong and Jagarlamudi (L) def. Kamaris and Masquire (F) 9-7
Girls doubles: Kortikere and Rangu (L) lost to Walk and Schumacher (F) 5-7, 7-6, 10-7; Quiett and Wall (L) def. Delgado and Sarakati (F) 6-3, 6-0; Miller and Edalur (L) def. Shinnema and Anderson (F) 6-3, 6-1; Roberts and Massare (L) def. Duong and Svard (F) 9-7
Mixed doubles: Diana Acuna and Van Zyl (L) lost to Hierner and Khmer (F) 6-2, 6-3
Girls singles: Quiet (L) vs. Walk (F) 0-6, 1-0; Edalur (L) lost to Schumacher (F) 7-6, 7-5; Rangu (L) def. Delgado (F) 7-6, 6-4; Wall (L) def. Sarakainti (F) 3-6, 6-1, 10-8; Diana Acuna (L) lost to Duong (F) 6-3, 6-2; Delia Acuna (L) lost to Shinneman (F) 6-3, 6-3; Roberts (L) won 6-2; Massare (L) won 6-3
Boys singles: Nguyen (L) lost to Vechuri (F) 6-0, 6-0; Chamberlin (L) def. Hoener (F) 6-5, 6-1; Gilliland (L) def. Sujuedden (F) 6-2, 6-2; Lin (L) lost to Ouche (F) 6-1, 6-4; Jagarlamudi (L) lost to Walsh (F) 7-6, 6-2; Vazquez (L) def. Samsami (F) 7-6, 6-1; Murphy (L) def. Kamaris (F) 8-3; Van Zyl (L) won 6-3; Ekpenyong (L) won 6-4
The Longview JV defeated Lindale, 20-4, and Jacksonville, 24-0, to open the season