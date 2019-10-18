TYLER - The Longview High School tennis team defeated Prosper, 10-4, in an area playoff match at Tyler Junior College.
The win advances Longview to the regional quarterfinals for the second year in a row. The Lobos will face No. 7 Plano West at 4 p.m. on Monday at Lindale High School, with the winner advancing to the regional tournament next weekend in Mansfield.
Boys singles: Jake Chambarlain (L) lost to Anderson (P) 6-1, 6-1; Matthew Nguyen (L) def. Stephan (P) 6-2, 6-2; Elliot Murphy (L) def. O'Hara (P) 6-2, 6-0; Connor Gilliland (L) def. Kochevar (P) 6-3, 3-6, 10-5
Girls singles: Kelsey Quiett (L) def. Britton (P) 6-1, 6-2; Rachna Edalur (L) def. Britton (P) 6-1, 6-1; Gowri Rangu (L) def. Hallauer (P) 6-2, 6-0
Boys doubles: Connor Gilliland and Elliot Murphy (L) def. Anderson and Stephan (P) 6-3, 6-3; Harrison Lin and Matthew Nguyen (L) lost to Cochrum and Schuyver (P) 6-2, 4-6, 7-10; Jake Chamberlain and Aditya Jagarlamudi (L) def. O'Hara and Tolbert (P) 6-2, 6-3)
Girls doubles: Simran Kortikere and Gowri Rangu (L) lost to Hise and Kaderka (P) 6-3, 6-4; Kelsey Quiett and Elizabeth Wall (L) defl Kirkendall and Maya (P) 7-5, 6-4; Julia Miller and Rachna Edalur (L) lost to Britton and Hallauer (P) 4-6, 6-1, 7-10
Mixed doubles: Jonathan Vazquez and Diana Acuna (L) def. John and Wilburn (P) 6-1, 1-6, 10-5