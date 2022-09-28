The Longview High School tennis team clinched the District 15-5A team title with a victory over Whitehouse on Tuesday, moving to 7-0 in district play. The No. 23 ranked Lobos are 16-4 on the year and will host Spring Hill in a 4 p.m. match on Friday.
Boys singles: Erick Van Zyl won 6-3, 6-2; Luke Archer won 6-3, 6-5; Nate Roberts won 6-1, 6-1; Alec Germanwala won 6-0, 6-1; Jagger Barton won 6-0, 6-1; Aarush Srivastava won 6-1, 6-0; Joey Hough won 8-0; Cole Kitchens lost 8-4; Mason Hodges won 8-3 and 8-0.
Girls singles: Sydney Singh won 6-2, 6-4; Phoebe Payne lost 3-6, 7-6 (2), 14-12; Hannah Woolsey lost 4-6, 7-5, 10-2; Namita Reddy won 6-1, 6-0; Sami Jata won 7-5, 6-1; Gabbi Nguyen won 6-0, 6-2; Siri Undavalli won 8-2; Olivia Payne won 8-4; Jasmine Perry won 8-1; Omika Patel won 8-3.
Boys doubles: Van Zyl/Archer won 6-0, 6-4; Germanwala/Daniel Pelaia won 6-0, 6-0; Roberts/Barton won 6-0, 6-1; Hough/Hodges won 8-3.
Girls doubles: Reddy/Undavalli los 6-4, 6-1; Singh/Woolsey won 6-0, 6-1; Nguyen/O. Payne won 6-0, 6-4; Jata/Patel won 8-4.
Mixed doubles: Srivastava/P. Payne won 6-2, 6-2; Kitchens/Perry won 8-3.
SPRING HILL
JACKSONVILLE - The Spring Hill tennis team battled back to earn a 10-7 win over Jacksonville on Tuesday in a six-hour marathon match.
Boys Singles: Jace Jones defeated Ethan Kohler 6-3,6-1; Micheal Coggins lost to Emmanuel Silva 2-6,5-7; Kaden Mckelvey lost to Westyn Hassell 4-6,4-6; Ryder Henson defeated Alex Hesterley 6-3,6-1; Caleb Peurifoy defeated Danny Ramirez 6-2,6-4; Zack Taylor defeated Adrian Hernandez 6-2,6-0
Girls Singles: Elizabeth Cockrell defeated Sarah McCullough 6-3,3-6,10-5; Rebecca Krenek lost to Claudia Mireles 6-7(4),6-7(3); Allison Robinson defeated Alena Trawick 5-7,6-4,11-9; Blaire Bodenheimer defeated Camden Fontenot 7-5,6-3; Anna Martin vs Mayte Otero 4-6,2-5 (Match was not finished due to SH clinching with 10 wins); Johana Gonzales vs Gracie Webb 6-2,2-1 (Match was not finished due to SH clinching with 10 wins)
Boys Doubles: Jones/Coggins defeated Kohler/Hassell 6-4,6-4; Peurifoy/Mckelvey lost to Hesterley/Silva 6-0,3-6,7-10; Taylor/Brown defeated Hernandez/Ramirez 3-6,6-1,11-9
Girls Doubles: Bodenheimer/Robinson lost to McCullough/Trawick 4-6,3-6; Cockrell/Gonzales lost to Mireles/Fontenot 6-7(3), 6-2, 7-10; Ernst/Martin lost to Otero/Webb 3-6,4-6
Mixed Doubles: Henson/Krenek defeated Dye/Ortega 6-2,6-0