TYLER — The Longview High School tennis team stepped away from district play over the weekend to earn wins over Lindale (18-1) and Corsicana (16-3) at The Cascades.
Longview, winners of six in a row, will take a 3-0 district record into today’s match at North Mesquite.
LINDALE
Boys singles: Jake Chamberlain (LONG) lost to Jared Maeker (LIN) 7-5, default; Matthew Nguyen (LONG) def. Andre Samaraweera (LIN) 6-4, 6-0; Connor Gilliland (LONG) def. Stefan Gregg (LIN) 6-1, 6-1; Elliot Murphy (LONG) def. Luke Lang (LIN) 6-3, 6-0; Aditya Jagarlamudi (LONG) def. Taegan Terry (LIN) 7-6 (7-3), 6-0; Harrison Lin (LONG) def. Sam Lee (LIN) 6-0, 6-1; Ini Ekpenyong (LONG) def. Evan Castner (LIN) 4-0, 4-1; Erick Van Zyl (LONG) def. Sam Lee (LIN) 0-4, 5-3, 10-8; Gabe Montoya (LONG) def. Stephan Duran (LIN) 4-0, 4-2.
Girls singles: Kelsey Quiett (LONG) def. Jacey King (LIN) 6-2, 6-7 (5) 11-9; Rachna Edalur (LONG) def. Tayllor Lane (LIN) 6-2, 6-0; Gowri Rangu (LONG) def. Emily Huber (LIN) 6-1, 6-1; Diana Acuna (LONG) def. Abbey Van Andel (LIN) 6-2, 6-3; Julia Miller (LONG) df. Taegan Michele (LIN) 6-1, 6-3; Delia Acuna (LONG) def. Hope Nelmes (LIN) 6-0, 6-0; Sofia Somers (LONG) def. Bailee Lane (LIN) 4-0, 4-2; Rebecca Roberts (LONG) def. Brooklyn Gilleland (LIN) 4-0, 5-3; Sofia Somers (LONG) def. Nadia Palmer (LIN) 4-1, 4-1.
Boys doubles: Gilliland and Murphy (LONG) def. Lang and Samaraweera (LIN) 6-3, 6-1; Lin and Nguyen (LONG) def. Castner and Terry (LIN) 6-0, 6-1; Chamberlain and Jagarlamudi (LONG) def. Duran and Gregg (LIN) 6-1, 6-0
Girls doubles: Quiett and Rangu (LONG) def. Lane and Michele (LIN) 6-1, 6-3; Miller and Delia Acuna (LONG) def. King and Gilleland (LIN) 2-6, 6-4, 10-1; Diana Acuna and Roberts (LONG) def. Huber and Nelmes (LIN) 6-2, 6-3
Mixed doubles: Jonathan Vazquez and Edalur (LONG) def. Maeker and Van Andel (LIN) 6-7 (7-4), 6-4, 15-13); Sofia Massare and Gabe Montoya (LONG) def. Lee and Palmer (LIN) 4-2, 5-3
CORSICANA
Boys singles: Jake Chamberlain (L) def. Eddy Hernandez (C) 4-1, 4-1; Matthew Nguyen (L) def. Jose Miranda (C) 5-3, 4-1; Connor Gilliland (L) def. Grant Allen (C) 4-2,4-1; Elliot Murphy (L) def. Chaz Leist (C) 4-1, 4-1; Aditya Jagarlamudi (L) def. Ivan Bernal (C) 1-4, 4-2, 10-5; Harrision Lin (L) lost to Raven Self (1-4, 4-2, 10-2; Jonathan Vazquez (L) def. Luke Lest (C) 4-0, 4-1; Gabe Montoya (L) def. Jovani Hernandez (C) 4-1, 4-3
Girls singles: Kelsey Quiett (L) def. Hannah Keltner (C) 4-2, 4-1; Rachna Edalur (L) lost to Heler Zhang (C) 4-2, 5-4; Gowri Rangu (L) def. Jimena Torrese (C) 4-0, 5-4 (7-4); Elizabeth Wall (L) def. Daisy Garcia (C) 4-2, 4-2; Diana Acuna (L) def. Naomi Francia (C) 5-3, 4-2; Delia Acuna (L) def. Ruth Esquivel (C) 4-2, 4-0; Sofia Massare (L) def. Libby Green (C) 4-0, 4-2
Boys doubles: Gilliland and Murphy (L) def. Hernandez and Miranda (C) 6-3, 6-3; Lin and Nguyen (L) def. Allen and Liest (C) 6-4, 6-4; Chamberlain and Jagarlamudi (L) def. Lott and Self (C) 4-6, 6-3, 10-5; Erick Van Zyl and Ini Ekpenyong (L) def. LeBron and Giovanni (C) 1-4, 5-3, 10-8
Girls doubles: Quiett and Wall (L) def. Kelther and Zhang (C) 6-7 (1-7), 6-1, 10-5; Rangu and Diana Acuna (L) def. Garcia and Scott (C) 6-3, 6-3; Delia Acuna and Julia Miller (L) def. Green and Carpenter (C) 6-3, 6-3
Mixed doubles: Vazquez and Edalur (L) won 6-0, 7-6 (9-7); Ekpenyong and Somers (L) won 4-2, 5-3