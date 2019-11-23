The Longview middle school A tennis team earned a 28-2 win over Lindale on Thursday. Longview combined its three middle schools to form an A team.
Boys singles: Andrew Greifenkamp (LONG) def. Rodriguez (LIN); Nate Roberts (LONG) def. Harry (LIN); Will Lenhart (LONG) def. Bixby (LIN); Trent Keebaugh (LONG) def. Steck (LIN); Aman Saridena (LONG) def. Jung (LIN); Joseph Hough (LONG) def. Wells (LIN); Johnathan Lebanon (LONG) def. Spence (LIN); James Angus (LONG) def. Stewart (LIN); Sam Felipe (LONG) def. Harring (LIN); Aarush Srivastava (LONG) def. Brown (LIN)
Girls singles: Namita Reddy (LONG) def. Crawford (LIN); Gabbi Nguyen (LONG) def. Turney (LIN); Lauren Fisher (LONG) def. Hines (LIN); Shreemayi Undavalli (LONG) def. Hill (LIN); Hibah Khan (LONG) def. Malcom (LIN); Sami Jatavallabhula (LONG) def. Nelson (LIN); Avery Lambright (LONG) def. Tate (LIN); Jasmine Perry (LONG) def. Bosick (LIN); Omika Patel (LONG) def. Sanders (LIN); Mia Jones (LONG) lost to Gilleland (LIN)
Boys doubles: Greifenkamp and Roberts (LONG) lost to Rodriguez and Harry (LIN); Lenhart and Keebaugh (LONG) def. Bixby and Steck (LIN); Saridena and Hough (LONG) def. Wells and Jung (LIN); Lebanon and Angus (LONG) def. Spence and Stewart (LIN); Felipe and Srivastava (LONG) def. Trey and Collin (LIN)
Girls dobules: Reddy and Nguyen (LONG) def. Crawfoe and Turney (LIN); Fisher and Undavalli (LONG) def. Hines and Hill (LIN); Khan and Jatavallabhula (LONG) def. Malcolm and Nelson (LIN); Perry and Lambright (LONG) def. Tate and Bosick (LIN); Patel and Jones (LONG) won 7-5, 6-2