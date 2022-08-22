WILLS POINT - The Longview High School tennis team earned a 10-9 win over Wills Point in its final tune up before opening district play.
The Lobos, ranked No. 20 in Class 5A, improved to 7-3 on the year with the win over No. 5 ranked (4A) Wills Point.
Longview will open district action at home on Tuesday against Tyler High School in a 4 p.m. contest at the Lobo Tennis Complex.
Boys singles: Erick Van Zyl (L) def. Charleston Sanders (WP) 6-1, 6-1; Nathan Thomas (WP) def. Luke Archer (L) 0-6, 7-5, 10-7; Daniel Pelaia (L) def. Blake Marical (WP) 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-7; Jagger Barton 9L) def. Carson Lajone (WP) 3-6, 6-4, 10-6); Caden Mize (6-2, 6-3); Aarush Srivastava (L) def. Erwin Rangel (WP) 6-3, 7-5; Joey Hough (L) def. Lance Turner (WP) 8-6; Zach Daniels (WP) def. Mason Hodges(L) 8-5; Seth Jenkins (WP) def. Cole Kitchens (L) 9-7.
Girls singles: Kristen Dunn (WP) def. Phoebe Payne (L) 6-2, 6-2; Sydney Singh (L) def. Emily Sewell (WP) 6-3, 6-0; Jillian Phillips (WP) def. Namita Reddy (L) 6-2, 6-2; Hannah Woolsey (L) def. Molly Sewell (WP) 6-0, 7-5; Gracie Mize (WP) def. Siri Undavalli (L) 7-6 (3), 6-0; Gabbi Nguyen (L) def. Kalie Burnett (WP) 2-6, 6-4, 11-9); Olivia Payne (L) def. Alina Cervantes (WP) 8-2; Omika Patel (L) def. Makala Strutton (WP) 8-2; Katelyn Moody (WP) def. Jasmine Perry (L) 8-1.
Boys doubles: Van Zyl/Archer (L) def. Marical.Mize (WP) 6-3, 6-2; Sanders/Lajone (WP) def. Srivastava/Pelaia (L) 6-3, 6-0; Thomas/Rangel (WP) def. Roberts/Barton (L) 6-4, 2-6, 10-6; Turner/Jenkins (WP) def. Kitchens/Hodges (L) 8-6.
Girls doubles: Dunn/Phillips (WP) def. Reddy/Undavalli (L) 6-1, 7-6 (4); Sewell/Mize (WP) def. Singh/Nguyen (L) 6-4, 6-4; O. Payne/Woolsey (L) def. Burnett/Cervantes (WP) 6-3, 6-4; Perry/Patel (L) def. Strutton/Moody (WP) 8-5.
Mixed doubles: Hough/P. Payne (L) def. Daniels/Sewell (WP) 6-2, 6-2.