Lobo netters fall to Ennis in area round: TYLER — Longview’s fall season came to an end on Thursday with a 10-8 area playoff loss to Ennis at The Cascades in Tyler.
(Longview players listed first)
BOYS SINGLES
Elliot Murphy lost to Josh Noel 4-6 2-6; Erick Van zyl lost to Chance Kozlovsky 3-6 5-6; Daniel Pelaia def. Jacob Mraz 2-6 6-3 11-9; Luke Archer def. Chandler Erisman 6-4 6-2; Gabe Montoya lost to Gavin Caldwell 0-6 6-0 9-11; Harrison Lin vs. Nick Sinopoli 5-6 (DNF)
GIRLS SINGLES
Gowri Rangu lost to Zoe Howard 1-6 1-6; Kelsey Quiett def. Rebecca Almanza 6-2 6-3; Rachna Edalur def. Maegen Newsom 6-2 6-2; Delia Acuña lost to Rylee Boston 2-6 4-6; Sofia Massare def. Victoria Berry 6-1 6-1; Dylan González lost to Ella Goedrich 2-6 1-6
BOYS DOUBLES
Erick Van Zyl/Luke Archer lost to Josh Noel/Chandler Erisman 4-6 6-4 14-16; Elliot Murphy /Gabe Montoya lost to Jacob Mraz/ Chance Kozlovsky 4-6 4-6; Daniel Pelaia/Alec Germanwala def. Gavin Caldwell / Nick Sinopoli 6-4 4-6 10-6
GIRLS DOUBLES
Kelsey Quiett/Gowri Rangu def. Zoe Howard/ Maegen Newsom 4-6 6-3 10-7; Rachna Edalur/Delia Acuna def. Rebecca Almanza/Rule Boston 7-6 (3) 1-6 10-6; Dylan Gonzalez/Sofia Massare lost to Victoria Berry/ Ella Goedeich 6-4 5-7 6-10
MIXED DOUBLES
Harrison Lin/Gabbi Nguyen lost to Daniel Janousek/ Abigail Fritzsche 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 8-10
