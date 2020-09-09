From Staff Reports
The No. 18 ranked Longview Lobos (5A) opened the season with a 10-9 loss to Class 6A No. 22 ranked Tyler Legacy on Tuesday at home.
Longview will visit Rockwall-Heath on Friday.
BOYS DOUBLES
Jake Chamberlain and Daniel Pelaia (L) def. Z. Gaston and Beaulieu (T) 4-6, 6-2, 10-3; Elliot Murphy and Harrison Lin (L) lost to Bennett and Bains (T) 6-2, 6-1; Erick Van Zyl and Luke Acher (L) lost to Brown and D. Gaston (T) 6-7, 7-6, 10-8
GIRLS DOUBLES
Kelsey Quiett and Delia Acuna (L) lost to Deatherage and Von Eschenbach (T) 6-4, 6-4; Rachna Edalur and Dylan Gonzales (L) def. Zips and Fry (T) 6-3, 6-1; Sofia Massare and Gowri Rangu (L) def. David and Wegener (T) 6-2, 6-2
MIXED DOUBLES
Gabe Montoya and Namita Reddy (L) def. Rajesh and Helier (T) 6-2, 7-5; Gabbi Nguyen and Will Lenhart (L) lost to Collins and Guy, 8-1
GIRLS SINGLES
Kelsey Quiett (L) lost to Audrey Deatherege 6-0, 6-2, Gowri Rangu (L) def. Grace Von Eschenbach (T) 3-6, 7-5, 10-2; Rachna Edalur (L) def. Marla David (T) 5-7, 6-0, 10-7; Delia Acuna (L) lost to Sara Fry (T) 6-2, 6-4; Sofia Massare (L) lost to Isabella Wegener (T) 6-4, 6-2; Dylan Gonzalez (L) lost to Aniston Guy (T) 7-5, 8-3; Namita Reddy (L) lost to Carleigh Zips (T) 8-4; Gabbi Nguyen (L) lost to Adina Hekler (T) 8-1
BOYS SINGLES
Jake Chamberlain (L) def. Brett Bennett (T) 4-6, 6-4, 10-4; Elliot Murphy (L) def Zakk Gaston (T) 6-4, 2-6, 10-7; Erick Van Zyl (L) lost to simar Bains (T) 2-6, 6-1, 10-6; Daniel Pelaia (L) def. Dylan Brown (T) 6-3, 6-4; Luke Archer (L) lost to Daniel Gatson (T) 6-0, 6-0; Gabe Montoya (L) lost to Eli Beaulieu (T) 6-2, 4-6, 16-14; Harrison Lin (L) lost to Dylan Brown (T) 6-1; Will Lenhart (L) lost to Michael Collins (T) 8-5; Alec Germanwala (L) def. Argun Rajesh (T) 9-8 (3)