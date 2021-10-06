Texas High earned the District 15-5A team tennis title on Tuesday with an 11-8 win over the Longview Lobos.
Longview led the match 4-3 after doubles play, but Texas High won 8 of 12 singles matches - three in 10-point tiebreakders.
The Lobos finish the district race second with a 5-1 record and will take on Jacksonville Monday in Tyler to open the playoffs.
Boys singles: Jake Chamberlain (L) def. James Thompson 6-4, 6-1; William Soyars def. Daniel Pelaia (L) 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 10-4; Erick Van Zyl (L) def. Adam McCarter 6-0, 6-1; Luke Archer (L) def. Jonathan Glass 6-2, 6-3; Carter Shuffield def. Alec Germanwala (L) 2-6, 6-3, 11-9; Nate Roberts (L) def. Zain Suelzer 6-3, 6-3; Eason Platt def. Joey Hough (L) 8-3.
Girls singles: Lakyn Austin def. Rachna Edalur (L) 6-1, 6-1; Marlee Bledsoe def. Dylan Gonzalez (L) 6-1, 6-1; Maddy Bixler def. Namita Reddy (L) 6-0, 6-1; Katherine Sandefur def. Phoebe Payne (L) 6-0, 6-1; Grace Wilson def. Sydney Singh (L) 6-1, 6-0; Caroline Cook def. Sami Jatavalabhulla (L) 6-3, 1-6, 11-9.
Boys doubles: Chamberlain and Van Zyl (L) def. W. Soyars and Thompson 6-0, 6-4; Archer and pelaia (L) def. Gass and Sheffield 6-2, 6-2; Germanwala and Jagger Barton (L) def. McCarter and B. Soyars 6-3, 6-1.
Girls doubles: Bledsoe and Bixler def. Gonzalez and Payne (L) 6-2, 6-3; Austin and Sandefur defl Reddy and Shreemayi Undavalli (L) 6-2, 6-4; Wilson and Floyd def. Jatavalabhulla and Jasmine Perry (L) 6-2, 6-3.
Mixed doubles: Nate Roberts and Rachna Edalur (L) def. Suelzer and Mitchell 6-4, 6-1.