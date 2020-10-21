FROM STAFF REPORTS
TEXARKANA — The No. 18 ranked Texas High Tigers defeated No. 20 Longview, 13-6, to capture the District 15-5A title on Tuesday.
Longview finishes district play with a 5-1 record (10-5 overall), while Texas High moves to 6-0 in league play.
The Lobos will face Jacksonville at 4 p.m. on Monday in a bi-district playoff match at The Cascades in Tyler.
MATCH RESULTS
(Longview players listed first)
BOYS SINGLES
Jake Chamberlain lost to Hark Chesshir 7-5,2-6,7-10; Elliot Murphy lost to Rhett Young 3-6,6-3,6-10; Erick Van zyl def. Nicky Pappas 6-2,6-3; Daniel Pelaia lost to Ned Sanduers 0-6,4-6; Luke Archer def. Will Boyars 6-4,6-1; Gabe Montoya lost to Christian Leach 2-6,4-6; Will Lenhart def. Carter Shuffield 8-6
GIRLS SINGLES
Gowri Rangu lost to Maddy Bixler 4-6,6-1 11-9; Kelsey Quiett def. Lydia Lee 6-2,6-3; Rachna Edalur lost to Lakyn Austin 2-6,4-6; Delia Acuña lost to Marlee Bledsoe 0-6,0-6; Dylan González lost to Reagan Potts 1-6,2-6; Namita Nguyen lost to Janie Rounds 0-6,0-6
BOYS DOUBLES
Erick Van Zyl/Luke Archer lost to Chesshir/Young 1-6,2-6; Elliot Murphy / Gabe Montoya lost to Pappas/Soyars 1 -6,6-2 ,6-10; Daniel Pelaia/Jake Chamberlain def. Gass/Shuffield 6-0,6-1
GIRLS DOUBLES
Kelsey Quiett/Gowri Rangu def. Lee/Bledsoe 7-5,6-1; Rachna Edalur/Delia Acuna lost to Potts/Rounds 0-6,4-6; Gabbi Nguyen/Namita Reddy lost to Bixler/Austin 1-6,0-6
MIXED DOUBLES
Harrison Lin/Dylan Gonzalez lost to Ganduer/Murdock 3-6,2-6; Alec Germanwala/Lauren Fisher def. Shuffield/Sandefur 8-4