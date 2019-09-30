From Staff Reports
FRISCO — The Longview High School tennis team fell to No. 5 Coppell (16-3) and No. 16 Frisco Wakeland (15-4) over the weekend in non-district action.
Longview will play at Mesquite in league action today. The Lobos are 10-10 overall and 4-1 in 11-6A.
COPPELL
Girls doubles: Simran Kortikere and Gowri Rangu (L) def. Sofia Sanchez and Lindsay Patton (C) 6-3, 6-1; Julia Miller and Rachna Edalur (L) def. Rifhat Sindhi and Rishita Uppuluri (C) 6-4, 5-7, 10-5
Girls singles: Sofia Massare (L) def. Gabby Tian (C) 4-0, 4-1
WAKELAND
Girls doubles: Kelsey Quiet and Elizabeth Wall (L) def. Maricle and Lee (FW) 6-1, 6-2; Julia Miller and Rachna Edalur (L) def .Moore and Denton (FW) 6-1, 6-2
Girls singles: Elizabeth Wall (L) def. Kaitlyn Denton (FW) 6-4, 4-2; Diana Acuna (L) def. Taryn Moore (FW) 6-4, 6-4; Julia Miller (L) won 4-0, 2-1