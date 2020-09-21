From Staff Reports
TYLER – The Longview High School tennis team improved to 3-2 on the season with wins over Corsicana (16-3) and Lindale (17-2).
Longview, ranked No. 18 in Class 5A, will return to district action today at Sulphur Springs. The Lobos are 1-0 in district play.
LONGVIEW 17, LINDALE 2
BOYS DOUBLES: Jake Chamberlain/Daniel Pelaia def. J. Maeker/ T. Terry 7-7, (7-3); Elliot Murphy / Erick. Van zyl def. A. Samaraweera/ E. Rodriguez 7-5, 6-3; Luke Archer /Gabe Montoya def. H. Graham/ H. Harry 6-1, 6-0; Will Lenhart/ Alec Germanwala lost to C. Bundy / S. Dulton 4-8
GIRLS DOUBLES: Kelsey Quiett/ Delia Acuña def. J. king/ T. Michel 7-5, 6-3; Rachna Edalur/Dylan González def. B. Lane/ A. Van Andel 7-6, 3-6, 10-4; Gowri Rangu/Sofia Massare def. E. Huber/ B. Gilleland 6-4, 6-2
MIXED DOUBLES: Harrison Lin /Gabbi Nguyen def. T. Crawford/ S. Peterson 6-4, 6-4
BOYS SINGLES: Jake Chamberlain def. Andre Sanaraweera 6-1, 6-0; Elliot Murphy lost to Emilio Rodriquez 4-6, 3-6; Erick Van zyl def. Hunter Graham 6-4, 6-7, 10-3; Daniel Pelaia def. Taegan Terry 6-4, 6-1; Luke Archer def. Hayden Harry 6-0, 6-0; Gabe Montoya def. Soren Peterson 6-2, 6-2; Harrison Lin def. Sylas Dutton 6-4, 6-4; Will Lenhart def. Chance Bundy 6-4; Alec Germanwala def. Chance Bundy 8-1
GIRLS SINGLES: Kelsey Quiett def. Jacey King 6-1, 4-6, 10-8; Gowri Rangu def. Taegan Michel 6-0, 6-1; Rachna Edalur def. Emily Huber 6-1, 6-2; Delia Acuña lost to Bailee Lane 3-6, 2-6; Sofia massare def. Abby Van Andel. 6-0, 6-2; Dylan González def. Brooklyn Gilleland 6-4, 6-1; Namita Reddy def. Bailey Thorn 8-4; Gabbi Nguyen def. Gracie Voyles 6-4
LONGVIEW 16, CORSICANA 3
BOYS DOUBLES: Elliot Murphy/Gabe Montoya def. Self/ Hernandez 4-6 7-5 12-10; Jake Chamberlain/Daniel Pelaia def. Vásquez/ Scoggins 6-1 6-0; Harrison Lin/ Erick. Van zyl def. Owen/ Summerall 6-1 6-0; Will Lenhart/ Alec Germanwala def. Crouch/ Sosa 8-3
GIRLS DOUBLES: Gowri Rangu/ Kelsey Quiett def. Zhang/ Carpenter 6-3 6-2; Rachna Edalur/Delia Acuña def. Garcia/ Francia 6-1 6-5; Dylan González/Sofia Massare def. Williams/ Sawyer 6-4 6-2
MIXED DOUBLES: Luke Archer / Namita Reddy def. Lott/ Torres 5-7, 6-3, 10-3
BOYS SINGLES: Jake Chamberlain def. J. C. Vasquez 6-0, 6-0; Elliot Murphy def. Jovanny Hernandez 6-7, (3-7), 6-2, 10-8; Erick Van zyl def. Raven self 8-5; Daniel Pelaia def. Dylan Lott 6-4, 6-4; Luke Archer def. Ethan Scoggins 6-0, 6-3; Gabe Montoya def. Issac Oven 6-3, 6-0; Will Lenhart won 8-1; Alec Germanwala def. Crouch 8-1
GIRLS SINGLES: Gowri Rangu def. Helen Zhang 6-7, (5-7), 6-2, 10-4; Rachna Edalur def. Jiméne Torres 6-4, 7-5; Delia Acuña def. Emma Carpenter 6-3, 5-7, 10-8; Sofia Massare lost to Naomi Francia 4-6, 6-2, 4-10; Dylan González lost to Daisy Garcia 1-8; Namita Reddy lost to Ashley Butron 0-8; Gabbi Nguyen def. Hillary Zhang 6-3; Gabbi Nguyen def. Libbi 3-6
SPRING HILL
Spring Hill fell to Whitehouse (12-7) on Friday, and then split with John Tyler and Hallsville on Saturday. The Panthers defeated John Tyler, 13-6, and fell to Hallsville, 10-9.
The Panthers will host Henderson on Thursday.
WHITEHOUSE 12, SPRING HILL 7
BOYS DOUBLES: Couch/Hurst def. Anderson/Aguilar 6-1,6-0; Jones//Barnhill def. Almazan/Fulmer 7-5,6-4; Marsolan/Coggins def. Andre/Weippert 6-3,6-4
GIRLS DOUBLES: Malloy/White lost to Teves/Monroe 6-1,6-2; Croom/Ferguson lost to Leach/Almazan 2-6,7-5,4-10; Chinn/Montgomery def. Fulmer/Miller 6-4,2-6,10-6
MIXED DOUBLES: Morton/Couch lost to Cook/Cox 7-6(5),4-6,4-10; McDowell/Krenek lost to Bailey/White 6-4,5-7,7-10
BOYS SINGLES: Zach Couch def. Grant Anderson 8-0; Jace Jones lost to Ashton Aguilar 5-8; Carson Barnhill lost to Jacob Fulmer 4-8; Jake Couch lost to Joriel Almazan 4-8; Luke Hurst def. Taylor Andre 8-3; Jayden Marsolan lost to Adam Cox 6-8; Micheal Coggins def. Joseph Weippert 8-6; Dylan McDowell lost to Nathan Bailey 5-8
GIRLS SINGLES: Maz Morton lost to Sarah Teves 5-8; Taylor White lost to Skylar Leach 3-8; Maylea Malloy lost to Kaitlyn Monroe 5-8; Kennedy Croom lost to Avril Cook 0-8; Faith Chinn lost to Sara White 3-8; Kaylee Montgomery def. Kendall Miller 8-5; Rebecca Krenek lost to Emily Clendenin 3-8; Demi Ferguson lost to Kalyn Fulmer 3-8
SPRING HILL 13, JOHN TYLER 6
BOYS DOUBLES: Couch/Hurst def. Gamez/Aguilar 6-0,6-4; Jones/Barnhill lost to Jones/Sandoval 5-7,6-4,8-10; Coggins/Couch lost to Mena/Fernandez 3-6,6-4,8-10: GIRLS DOUBLES
Malloy/White def. Castillo/Delgado 3-6,6-3,10-8 ; Montgomery/Chinn def. Landeros/Ramos 7-5,6-2; Krenek/Ferguson lost to Gaona/Miranda 0-6,2-6
MIXED DOUBLES: Morton/Marsolan def. Ortega/Reese 6-1,6-2; Bodenheimer/McDowell def. Johnson/Lopez 6-2,6-4
BOYS SINGLES: Zach Couch def. David Gamez 8-2; Jace Jones def. Devan Jones 8-5; Carson Barnhill def. Daniel Aguilar 8-1; Jake Couch lost to Fernando Sandoval 2-8
Luke Hurst def. Jose Ortega 8-5; Jayden Marsolan def. Enrique Fernandez 8-5; Micheal Coggins def. Pedro Mena 8-6; Dylan McDowell lost to Bryan Hernandez 1-8
GIRLS SINGLES: Maz Morton def. Viridiana Delgado 8-0; Taylor White lost to Jennifer Castillo 6-8; Maylea Malloy def. Emily Ramos 1-8; Faith Chinn def. Joanna Landeros 8-6; Kaylee Montgomery def. Raquel Gaona 8-0 ; Rebecca Krenek lost to Leslie Miranda 2-8; Demi Ferguson lost to Shaniyah Reese 3-8; Blaire Bodenheimer def. Marlena Marquez 8-5
HALLSVILLE
HALLSVILLE – Hallsville fell to Pleasant Grove at home (14-5) and then traveled to Spring Hill for a 10-9 win.
PLEASANT GROVE 14, HALLSVILLE 5
BOYS SINGLES: Zachary Rodgers (H) lost to Spencer Potts (PG) 6-7(4), 2-6; Luke Bryant (H) lost to Stone Robertson (PG) 6-0, 4-6, 0-1(2); Nolan Coleman (H) def. Ryan Franklin (PG) 6-4, 7-6(6); John Larry (H) def. Rhett Gatlin (PG) 6-4, 6-4; Cooper Small (H) def. William Saldino 6-3, 6-3; Grayson Kendall (H) def. Garrett Johnson (PG) 7-5, 6-0; Andrew Comer (H) def. Chance Tutolo (PG) 8-4; Parker Brooks (H) def. Whit Miller (PG) 8-7(6)
GIRLS SINGLES: Megan Chrisman (H) lost to Lilly Pace (PG) 6-7(5), 7-5, 0-1(12); Carolyn Hale (H) lost to Rose Anderson (PG) 1-6, 6-4, 0-1(4); Emma Rushing (H) lost to Anna Guan (PG) 0-6, 1-6; Olivia Tennison (H) lost to Ramsey Noble (PG) 3-6, 2-6; Destinee Newlen (H) lost to Elaina Shellogg (PG) 4-6, 0-6; Michaela Golden (H) lost to Courtney Kirk (PG) 1-6, 1-6; Britt Baker (H) lost to Ellie Coker 5-8; Addison Boyle (H) def. Autumn Crouch (PG) 8-5
BOYS DOUBLES: Bryant/Rodgers (H) lost to Potts/Franklin (PG) 3-8; Small/Larry (H) lost to Humphrey/Robertson (PG) 6-8; Comer/Kendall (H) lost to Johnson/Saldino (PG) 6-8
GIRLS DOUBLES: Hale/Tennison (H) lost to Guan/Pace (PG) 2-8; Boyle/Golden (H) lost to Anderson/Noble (PG) 1-8 ; Newlen/Rushing (H) lost to; Shellogg/Crouch (PG) 4-8
MIXED DOUBLES: Chrisman/Coleman (H) def. Kirk/Gatlin (PG) 8-4; Baker/Brooks (H) lost to Coker/Tutolo (PG) 6-8
HALLSVILLE 10, SPRING HILL 9
BOYS SINGLES: Zachary Rodgers (H) lost to Zach Couch (SH) 0-6, 1-6; Luke Bryant (H) lost to Jace Jones (SH) 1-6, 3-6; Nolan Coleman (H) lost to Carson Barnhill (SH) 1-6, 4-6; John Larry (H) def. Jake Couch (SH) 6-4, 6-2; Cooper Small (H) lost to Luke Hurst (SH) 0-6, 6-7(4); Grayson Kendall (H) def. Jayden Marsoloa (SH) 6-2, 6-2; Andrew Comer (H) lost to Michael Coggin (SH) 6-8; Parker Brooks (H) lost to Dylan McDowell (SH) 2-8
GIRLS SINGLES: Megan Chrisman (H) def. Maz Morton (SH) 6-4, 6-4; Carolyn Hale (H) def. Taylor White (SH) 6-1, 6-2; Emma Rushing (H) def. Maylea Malloy (SH) 6-4, 6-1; Olivia Tennison (H) def. Kennedy Croom (SH) 6-3, 6-3; Destinee Newlen (H) def. Faith Chinn (SH) 7-5, 7-5; Michaela Golden (H) lost to Kaylee Montgomery (SH) 0-6, 0-6; Britt Baker (H) lost to Rebecca Krenek (SH) 5-8; Addison Boyle (H) def. Demi Ferguson (SH) 8-0
BOYS DOUBLES: Bryant/Rodgers (H) lost to Couch/Hurst (SH) 0-8; Small/Larry (H) lost to Jones/Barnhill (SH) 5-8; Comer/Kendall (H) def. Couch/Coggins (SH) 8-6
GIRLS DOUBLES: Hale/Tennison (H) lost to White/Malloy (SH) 8-6; Newlen/Rushing (H) def Chinn/Montgomery (SH) 8-6; Baker/Golden (H) lost to Krenek/Ferguson (SH) 8-6
MIXED DOUBLES: Chrisman/Coleman (H) def. Morton/Marsolan (SH) 8-3; Boyle/Brooks (H) lost to McDowell/Badenheimer (SH) 1-8