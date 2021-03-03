Twenty-six high school teams will battle it out at six sites in Longview, Kilgore and Hallsville today at the Longview Invitational.
The event, divided into A and B divisions, is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and conclude around 7 p.m. tonight.
Hosts sites are Longview High School, Pine Tree High School, Spring Hill High School, Hallsville High School, Kilgore High School and LeTourneau University.
Joining Longview in the event will be Kilgore, Lindale, Hallsville, Center, Jacksonville, Christian Heritage Classical School, Mesquite Horn, Bullard, Whitehouse, Palestine, Wills Point, Tyler Legacy, White Oak, Lufkin, Woden, Pine Tree, Nacogdoches, Texas High, Gladewater, Corsicana, Elysian Fields, Trinity School of Texas and Pleasant Grove.
Longview last played in the Corsicana Tournament a week ago, earning first-place finishes from the girls doubles team of Kelsey Quiett and Gowri Rangu, the mixed doubles team of Luke Archer and Rachna Edalur and the boys B doubles team of Alec Germanwala and Gabe Montoya.