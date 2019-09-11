The Longview High School tennis team improved to 3-0 in district play with a 12-7 wino over Rockwall-Heath.
The Lobos will play twice on Saturday at the Cascades in Tyler, taking on Corsicana and Lindale in non-district play.
Boys singles: Jake Chamberlain (L) lost to Pope Rivera (RH) 7-6, 6-4; Matthew Ngyuen (L) lost to Lucas Henke (RH) 6-0, 6-4; Connor Gilliland (L) lost to Jason Stanford (RH) 6-2, 5-7, 10-6; Aditya Jagarlamudi (L) def. Garrett Salowski (RH) 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 10-8; Elliot Murphy (L) def. Kyle Duden (RH) 6-0, 7-6 (7-4); Harrison Lin (L) lost to Andrew Miller (RH) 5-3, 4-1; Ini Ekpenyong (L) lost to T. Walker Dunn (RH) 4-1, 4-5 (5-7) 10-7; Erick Van Zyl (L) lost to Akhil Patel (RH) 4-2, 5-4.
Girls singles: Simran Kortikere (L) def. Avery Kinsley (RH) 6-0, 6-1; Kelsey Quiett (L) def. Keira Lowe (RH) 6-0, 4-6, 10-8; Rachna Edalur (L) def. Danilyn Alexander (RH) 6-2, 6-0; Gowri Rangu (L) def. Kaitlyn Jacobson (RH) 6-4, 6-2; Elizabeth Wall (L) def. Grace Adams (RH) 6-0, 6-0; Diana Acuna (L) lost to Miranda Daulong (RH); Julia Miller (L) def. Sasha Robinson (RH) 4-5 (6-8), 5-3, 10-0; Delia Acuna (L) def. Sarah Miller(RH) 4-0, 4-0.
Boys doubles: Gilliland and Murphy (L) lost to Henke and Rivera (RH) 3-6, 7-5, 10-5; Lin and Nguyen (L) lost to Dudek and Stanford (RH) 5-7, 7-5, 10-3; Chamberlain and Jagarlamudi (L) def. Patel and Dunn (RH) 6-4, 6-3.
Girls doubles: Kortikere and Rangu (L) def. Kinsey and Alexander (RH) 6-3, 3-6, 10-6; Quiett and Wall (L) def. Lowe and Robinson (RH) 6-1, 6-2; Miller and Acuna (L) def. Jacobson and Adams (RH) 6-0, 6-4.
Mixed doubles: Jonathan Vazquez and Edalur (L) def. Salowski and Daulong (RH) 3-6, 6-1, 11-0; Iniabasi Ekpenyong and Diana Acuna (L) def. Foerster and Miller (RH) 4-0, 3-5, 10-4