ENNIS - Longview opened the fall tennis playoffs with a 10-0 bi-district win over Temple on Monday at the Ennis Tennis Center.
The Lobos will battle either Prosper or Wylie at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Tyler Junior College in an area round match.
Boys singles: Matthew Nguyen (L) def. Kimble Horsak (T) 6-2, 6-0
Girls singles: Simran Kortikere (L) def. Smruta Ramanathan (T) 6-0, 6-0; Kelsey Quiett (L) def. Erika Fernandez (T) 6-0, 6-0
Boys doubles: Connor Gilliland and Elliot Murphy (L) def. Dominic Gamino and Nguyen Nguyen (T) 6-3, 6-2; Harrison Lin and Matthew Nguyen (L) def. Kimble Horsak and Andrew Posey (T) 6-4, 6-2; Jake Chamberlain and Aditya Jagarlamudi (L) def. Gian Carlo Domingo and Triet Nguyen (T) 6-0, 6-3.
Girls doubles: Gorwi Rangu and Simran Kortikere (L) def. Smruta Ramanathan and Erika Fernandez (T) 6-0, 6-2; Kelsey Quiett and Elizabeth Wall (L) def. Elliot Abel and Hanna Ahmed (T) 6-0, 6-1; Julia Miller and Rachna Edalur (L) def. Gavriela Martinez and Haley Kerr (T) 6-0, 6-0.
Mixed doubles: Jonathan Vazquez and Diana Acuna (L) def. Joshua Curtis and Jenny Doan (T) 6-2, 6-3.