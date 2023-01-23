FRISCO - The Longview High School tennis team opened the spring season by competing in the 16-team Polar Vortex Tournament hosted by Frisco ISD.
Erick Van Zyl and Luke Archer advanced to the boys doubles quarterfinals with wins over teams from Prosper (8-4) and Allen (4-0, 5-4 (8-6) before falling to Frisco Reedy (4-2, 4-2).
Phoebe Payne and Nate Roberts advanced to the quarterfinals in mixed doubles, defeating teams from Rockwall-Heath (8-2) and Frisco Independence (1-4, 4-1, 10-5) and losing to a Plano West team (4-1, 4-0).
Teams competing in the event were Frisco Independence, Frisco Liberty, Frisco Lebanon Trail, Frisco Wakeland, Frisco Memorial, Frisco High, Frisco Reedy, Allen, Texas High, Plano West, McKinney Boyd, Prosper, Rock Hill, Rockwall-Heath and Anna.
Longview will participate in the Rockwall Tournament on Friday.