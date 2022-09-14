The Longview High School tennis team hosted Lindale and earned a 14-5 win, moving to 11-4 on the season.
Longview will visit Pine Tree on Tuesday.
Boys singles: Emilio Rodriguez (LIN) def. Erick Van Zyl (LONG) 4-6, 6-1, 10-4; Luke Archer (LONG) def. Hayden Harry (LIN) 6-4, 7-6 (5); Daniel Pelaia (LONG) def. Soren Peterson (LIN) 6-0, 6-3; Nate Roberts (LONG) def. Ian Wishart (LIN) 6-2, 7-6 (3); Alec Germanwala (LONG) def. Ryan Darden (LIN) 6-3, 6-2; Jayson Stewart (LIN) def. Aarush Srivastava (LONG) 8-4; Kalvin Dryman (LIN) def. Joey Hough (LONG) 9-7; Mason Hodges (LONG) def. ason Herrington (LIN) 8-5; Cole Kitchens (LONG) def. Caleb Sullivan (LIN) 9-8 (13); Jaden Davis (LONG) def. Dillon Steck (LIN) 6-1; Joe Johnson (LONG) def. Saul Ramirez (LIN) 8-2.
Girls singles: Bailee Lane (LIN) def. Sydney Singh (LONG) 6-1, 6-1; Phoebe Payne (LONG) def. Bre Taylor (LIN) 6-4, 3-6, 10-5; Namita Reddy (LONG) def. Taegan Michael (LIN) 6-1, 6-7 (4), 10-6; Zoe Bozick (LIN) def. Hannah Woolsey (LONG) 1-6, 6-3, 10-8; Sami Jata (LONG) def. Reeci Morgan (LIN) 6-3, 6-2; Siri Undavalli (LONG) def. Nicole Hines (LIN) 8-6; Kinley Vent (LIN) def. Olivia Payne (LONG) 8-4; Omika Patel (LONG) def. Aaralyn Nilson (LIN) 8-1; Fiona Turney (LIN) def. Jasmine Perry (LONG) 8-3; Hibah Khan (LONG) def. Brooklyn Cornejo (LIN) 8-4; Anna Moussa (LONG) def. Avery Warnell (LIN) 8-5
Boys doubles: Van Zyl/Archer (LONG) def. Rodriguez/Henry (LIN) 7-6 (5), 6-3; Germanwala/Pelaia (LONG) def. Peterson/Stewart (LIN) 6-3, 6-2; Roberts/Barton (LONG) def. Wishart/Dutton (LIN) 6-4, 6-2; Hough/Hodges (LONG) def. Dryman/Sullivan (LIN) 9-8 (5; Kitchens/Johnson (LONG) def. Steck/Ramirez (LIN) 8-6.
Girls doubles: Michael/Taylor (LIN) def. Reddy/Undavalli (LONG) 6-2, 6-1; Lane/Morgan (LIN) def. Singh/Woolsey (LONG) 6-0, 6-1; Nguyen/O. Payne (LONG) def. Bozick/Thorn (LIN) 7-5 (6) 6-4; Nilson/Vent (LIN) def. Perry/Patel (LONG) 8-4; Kahn/Moussa (LONG) def. Cornejo/Warnell (LIN) 8-2.
Mixed doubles: Srivastava/P. Payne (LONG) def. Darden/Hines (LIN) 6-1, 3-6, 11-9; Herrington/Turney (LIN) def. Jata/Jaden Davis (LONG) 8-4
SPRING HILL
The Panthers hosted Henderson and earned a 10-1 win (official) and a final score of 17-2.
Spring Hill will visit Lindale on Tuesday.
Boys Singles: Jace Jones defeated Patel 6-0,6-1; Micheal Coggins defeated Cartwright 6-0,6-1; Kaden Mckelvey defeated Portillo 6-0,6-0; Ryder Henson defeated Harvey 6-0,6-1; Caleb Peurifoy defeated Sabella 6-1,6-1; Zack Taylor lost to Burris 6-8; James Kennedy defeated Bisenette 8-3
Girls Singles: Elizabeth Cockrell defeated Harvey 6-0,6-3; Rebecca Krenek defeated Harber 6-1,6-2; Allison Robinson defeated Collins 6-4,6-2; Blaire Bodenheimer defeated Patel 6-0,6-2; Anna Martin defeated Cooley 8-0; Johana Gonzales defeated Briscoe 8-4; Jaydin Hendershott lost to McKinney 4-8
Boys Doubles: Jones/Coggins defeated Patel/Cartwright 6-0,6-0; Mckelvey/Peurifoy defeated Sabella/Harvey 6-2,6-3; Taylor/Brown defeated Burris/Portillo 6-2,6-3
Girls Doubles: Bodenheimer/Robinson defeated Harvey/Collins 1-6,6-2,12-10; Cockrell/Gonzales defeated Harber/Patel 6-4,7-5; Ernst/Martin lost to Briscoe/Mckinney 6-2, 6-7(3),7-10
Mixed Doubles: Henson/Krenek defeated Bisenette/Cooley 6-3,6-1