Proving it's not how you start but how you finish, the Longview High School tennis team finds itself in the regional quarterfinals of Class 6A fall team tennis for the second year in a row.
The Lobos, coming off a 10-4 area playoff win over Prosper on Thursday, will face No. 7 ranked Plano West at 4 p.m. today at Lindale High School in the regional quarterfinals. A win would advance Longview to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2015.
"This year, Longview's character, work ethic and attitude have carried them a long way," said Lobo head coach Isaac Anders, who watched his team battle injuries and youth early while stumbling to an 0-5 start.
Anders said it wasn't hard to convince his team they had what it took to compete late in the season despite the early struggles.
"The kids know where we're at," the 12th year Lobo head coach said. "They know we play the best teams we can early so we are prepared for anything when district comes around. Then, we had some injuries, and combine that with playing highly-ranked teams. ...they just did a great job not getting down on themselves."
The early brutal schedule included top 10 ranked 6A teams Plano West, Katy Seven Lakes, Coppell and Allen along with Highland Park - the No. 1 ranked team in Class 5A.
The turnaround started with a modest three-game winning streak, one of those victories being the District 11-6A opener against Rockwall. Longview followed with a win over Plano East, but lost to Katy Seven Lakes before beginning a major run of victories.
The Lobos defeated Mesquite Horn and Rockwall-Heath to run their overall record to .500 (3-0 in district), and eventually moved over the .500 mark with wins against Corsicana and Lindale.
The lone district loss came against Tyler Lee, but since that setback the Lobos have defeated Mesquite twice and Rockwall-heath to finish district play at 7-1 before knocking off Temple and Prosper in the playoffs.
Longview will take a 15-10 record into today's match, and Anders gives much of the credit for the turnaround to seniors Simran Kortikere, Connor Gilliland, Matthew Nguyen, Julia Miller and Jonathan Vazquez.
"Gilliland has shown tremendous leadership by example," Anders said. "He always gives 100 percent in practice and is one of the most coachable players on the team. Kortikere has handled the role of being the true team star so well and worked hard to pump up her teammates."
Kortikere, a four-year starter, is 11-2 in singles and 14-3 in doubles this fall.
"Simran and Matthew Nguyen are both so knowledgeable in the game. Matt always can pick up on in-match tactics to help himself and his teammates," Anders added. "Julia has shown great leadership in bringing the girls team together. On and off the court, their relationships have grown, and a lot of that has to do with her. Jonathan has stepped up big this fall, playing mixed doubles and coming up with some big playoff wins."
The remaining roster includes juniors Kelsey Quiett, Elizabeth Wall, Elliot Murphy, Diana Acuna, Delia Acuna and Harrison Lin, sophomores Jake Chamberlain, A.J. Jagarlamudi, Rachna Edalur, Gowri Rangu and Sofia Massare and freshman Erick Van Zyl.