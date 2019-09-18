From Staff Reports
Longview remained unbeaten in district play with a 10-0 win over North Mesquite. The Lobos, now 4-0 in league action, will host Tyler Lee at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
■ Boys singles: Matthew Nguyen (L) def. Eric Cindo (NM) 6-0, 6-0; Connor Gilliland (L) def. Brandon Ojeda (NM) 6-0, 6-0.
Girls singles: Kelsey Quiet (L) def. Daneyra Aguilar (NM) 6-0, 2-0, default; Rachna Edalur (L) def. Kayla Pecina (NM) 6-0, 6-0
■ Boys doubles: Connor Gilliland and Elliot Murphy (L) def. Cindo and Ojeda (NM) 6-2, 6-0; Harrison Lin and Matthew Nguyen (L) def. Moran and Lopez (NM) 6-0, 6-0; Jake Chamberlain and Aditya Jagarlamudi (L) def. Rodriguez and Chamberlain (NM) 6-0. 6-0
■ Girls doubles: Simran Kortikere and Gowri Rangu (L) def. Pecina and Aguilar (NM) 6-0, 6-0; Kelsey Quiett and Elizabeth Wall (L) def. Estrada and Hernandez (NM) 6-0, 6-0; Julia Miller and Delia Acuna (L) vs. Estrada and Hernandez (NM) 1-0, default
■ Mixed doubles: Jonathan Vazquez and Rachna Edalur (L) def. Venner and Torres (NM) 6-1, 6-1; Iniabasi Ekpenyong and Diana Acuna (L) def. Torres and Rose (NM) 6-0, 6-0