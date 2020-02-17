TYLER - Gabe Montoya (boys C singles), Rachna Edalur and Elizabeth Wall (girls B doubles), Arya Germanwala and Nitya Jagarlamudi (girls c doubles) and Luke Archer and Erick Van Zyl (boys c doubles) brought home first-place finishes for the Longview tennis team at the Tom King classic.
Earning runner-up finishes for Longview were Kelsey Quiett and Gowri Rangu (girls A doubles), Ini Ekpenyong and A.J. Jagarlamudi (boys B doubles), Sofia Massare (girls B singles) and Bobby Hough (boys B singles).
Jake Chamberlain (boys A singles) finished third.
The Longview JV recently competed in the Kilgore JV Tournament.
Dylan Gonzalez (girls A singles), Itoro Ekpenyong and Rebecca Roberts (girls A doubles), Schuyler Wilcox (boys B singles) and Tommy Hickman and Cayden Tipton (boys B doubles) collected first-place wins.
Shalyni Gaskin and Destiny Veazey (girls B doubles) finished second.