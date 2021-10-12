TYLER - The Longview High School tennis team opened the playoffs with a 10-0 bi-district win over Jacksonville on Monday.
The Lobos (14-7) will return to action with an area match against either Ennis or Crandall on Thursday.
Boys singles: Jake Chamberlain (L) def. Will Royon 6-0, 6-0; Erick Van Zyl (L) def. Ethan Kohler 6-2, 6-3; Luke Archer (L) def. Wes Royon 6-0, 6-2.
Boys doubles: Jake Chamberlain and Erick Van Zyl (L) def Will Royon and Ethan Kohler 6-4, 6-0; Luke Archer and Daniel Pelaia (L) def. Alex Hesterley and Wes Royon 6-0, 6-1; Alec Germanwala and Jagger Barton (L) def. Westyn Hassell and Connor Panuco 6-3, 6-0
Girls doubles: Dylan Gonzalez and Rachna Edalur (L) def. Hailey George and Isabelle Maiquez 6-3, 7-5; Namita Reddy and Shreemayi Undavalli (L) def. Sarah McCullough and Laurine Ugbebor 6-3, 6-3; Sami Jatavalabhulla and Jasmine Perry (L) def. Claudia Mireles and Molly Bentoski 6-1, 6-3
Mixed doubles: Nate Roberts and Phoebe Payne (L) def. Alena Trawick and Emanuel Silva 6-3, 6-4; Joseph Hough and Sydney Singh (L) def. Camden Fontenot and Cornell Jordan 8-3
Notes: Daniel Pelaia, Alec Germanwala, Nate Roberts, Rachna Edalur and Dylan Gonzalez were leading their matches when play was stopped due to the team format scoring.