Longview earned an 11-0 win over Mesquite in the district semifinals, moving to 12-10 overall and 6-1 in the district.
The Lobos will face either Rockwall or Rockwall-Heath at 4 p.m. today at Longview High School.
Boys singles: Connor Gilliland (L) def. Ulilises Torres (M) 6-0, 6-0; Aditya Jagarlamudi (L) def. Josh Pich (M) 6-0, 6-0
Girls singles: Rachna Edalur (L) def. Makema Eckstein (M) 6-1, 6-1; Elizabeth Wall (L) def. Lauren Rawlinson (M) 6-0, 6-2
Boys doubles: Connor Gilliland and Elliot Murphy (L) def. Dustin Ruiz and Geoffrey McNeely (M) 6-3, 6-1; Harrison Lin and Matthew Nguyen (L) def. Josh Pich and Ulilises Torres (M) 6-1, 6-2; Jake Chamberlain (L) and Aditya Jagarlamudi (L) def. River Long and Gerardo Polendo (M) 6-3, 6-2
Girls doubles: Gowri Rangu and Simran Kortikere (L) def. Fatima Torres and Evelyn Perez (M) 6-0, 6-0; Kelsey Quiett and Elizabeth Wall (L) def. Makenna Eckstein and Joselyn Pich (M) 6-0, 6-2; Julia Miller and Rachna Edalur (L) def. Zahira Ruiz and Emily Jones (M) 6-0, 6-0
Mixed doubles: Jonathan Vazquez and Delia Acuna (L) def. Gama Galioyindo and Lauren Rawlinson (M) 6-2, 6-1