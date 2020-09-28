■ LOBOS DROP TWO: DALLAS — The Longview tennis team fell to No. 10 Allen (17-2) and No. 12 Coppell (16-3) on Saturday.
The Lobos, now 4-4, 2-0 on the year, will return to district play at home today against Hallsville.
COPPELL 16, LONGVIEW 3
BOYS DOUBLES: Elliot Murphy / Gabe Montoya lost to Kunal Seetha/Austin Gregory 3-6 3-6; Jake Chamberlain/Daniel Pelaia lost to Shubham Kalyani/ Ishaan Dhandapali 3-6 1-6; Erick Van Zyl/Luke Archer lost to Maruthi Eranki/Sidd Bellibbi 0-6 7-6 (7-5) 11-13; Alec Germanwala/ Will Lenhart lost to Diego Sánchez/ Rohan Srinavasan 1-6 7-5 4-10
GIRLS DOUBLES: Kelsey Quiett/Gowri Rangu def. Nandini Thalliparedy/ Laskshana Parasuraman 6-3 6-0; Rachna Edular/Dylan González lost to Rishita Uppuluri/Meghana Ambati 5-7 6-0 7-10; Delia Acuña/Sofia Massare lost to Samantha Freeman/Jaquline Gamborino 5-7 6-4; Lauren Fisher/Namita Reddy lost to Gabby Tian/Isabelle Beach 3-6 2-6
MIXED DOUBLES: Harrison Lin / Gabbi Nguyen lost to Arjun Arunachalam/ Lindsay Patton 2-6 1-6
BOYS SINGLES: Jake Chamberlain lost to Arunachalam 0-6 7-6 9-11; Elliot Murphy lost to Cason Cole 2-6 0-6; Erick Van zyl lost to Austin Gregory 0-6 1-6; Daniel Pelaia lost to Ishaan Dhandapani 2-6 2-6; Luke Archer lost to Shubbam Kalyani 2-6 1-6; Gabe Montoya lost to Maruthi Eranki 2-6 0-6; Harrison Lin lost to Siddarth 4-1 3-5 8-10; Will Lenhart lost 0-4 2-4; Alec Germanwala lost to Diego Sánchez 0-4 0-4
GIRLS SINGLES: Kelsey Quiett lost to Rishita Uppuluri 4-6 5-7; Gowri Rangu lost to Nandini Thalliparedy 1-6 6-3 7-10; Rachna Edalur def. Sonia Bhattacharyya 6-4 6-2; Delia Acuña lost 3-6 5-7; Sofia Massare lost to Meghana Ambati 2-6 3-6; Dylan González def. Sumita Bhattacharyya 3-6 6-4 10-5; Namita Reddy lost to Nia Savova 2-4 3-5; Gabbi Nguyen lost to Rachahery Garza 1-4 4-1 10-7; Lauren Fisher lost to 0-4 4-2 9-11
ALLEN 17, LONGVIEW 2
BOYS DOUBLES: Elliot Murphy / Gabe Montoya lost to Tejas Ram / Noah Hakim 4-6 3-6; Jake Chamberlain/Daniel Pelaia lost to Jason Xie / rRhul Vuggumudi 2-6 0-6; Erick Van Zyl/Harrison Lin lost to Josh Bass / Nadhish Nathan 4-6 3-6; Alec Germanwala/ Will Lenhart lost to Roman Berry / Abhi Pandya 0-8
GIRLS DOUBLES: Kelsey Quiett/Gowri Rangu lost to Jordan Mitchell / Tejasvi Gutta 2-6 3-6; Sofia Massare/Delia Acuna def. Aria Moreni/ Lori Bryan 2-6 6-3 10-8; Dylan González/Gabbi Nguyen lost to Yesmine Keopaseut / Florence Richard 1-6 0-6; Lauren Fisher/Namita Reddy lost to Cindy Gomboluudev / Lindsey Sekhon 1-8
MIXED DOUBLES: Luke Archer /Rachna Edalur lost to Cole Phillips / Camille Morrison 6-4 2-6 6-10
BOYS SINGLES: Jake Chamberlain lost to Cole Phillips 2-6 1-6; Elliot Murphy lost to Josh Bass 1-6 2-6; Erick Van zyl lost to Rahul Vuggumudi 2-6 2-6; Daniel Pelaia lost to Noah Hakim 7-6 6-7 8-10; Luke Archer lost to Nadhish Nathan 2-6 2-6; Gabe Montoya def. Braeden Barnes 6-2 2-6 12-10; Harrison Lin lost to Tariq 2-6; Will Lenhart lost to Roman Berry 4-8; Alec Germanwala lost to Abhi Pandya 0-8
GIRLS SINGLES: Kelsey Quiett lost to Jordan Mitchell 0-6 0-6; Gowri Rangu lost to Tejasvi Gutta 1-6 1-6; Rachna Edalur lost to Lori Bryan 5-7 4-6; Delia Acuña lost to Yesmine Keopaseut 4-6 0-6; Sofia Massare lost to Dheeptha Kadiam 3-6 2-6; Dylan González lost to Florence Richard 3-6 4-6; Namita Reddy lost to Lindsey Sekhon 1-8; Gabbi Nguyen lost to Aria Moreni 1-6; Lauren Fisher lost to Cindy Gomboluudev 3-8